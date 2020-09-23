LIVE COVERAGE: Coronavirus deaths surpass 200,000 in the US

The coronavirus death toll surpassed 200,000 in the U.S. on Tuesday, which was nearly half the number of Americans killed in World War II.

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to announce new standards for approving a coronavirus vaccine in an apparent attempt to shore up confidence with the American people.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of Trump's top advisors, has said he would bet on a safe and effective vaccine before the end of the year.

