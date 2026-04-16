Lead contamination crisis exposed in public parks across major southern city

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An investigation in New Orleans discovered high levels of lead contamination in playgrounds all over the city, despite previous efforts to rid them of the health hazard.

Now, city officials are racing to secure $5 million in federal aid to clean up the soil where local children play.

In February, Verite News reporters tested more than 80 playgrounds across the city, finding that 50% of the sites harbored lead levels that experts deem unsafe.

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At one park, levels were recorded at nearly 6,000 parts per million, or 30 times higher than the EPA’s recommended screening level.

According to Trust for America’s Health, a nonprofit public health policy organization based in Washington, D.C., more than 90% of New Orleans’ housing structures were built prior to 1978, which is the year lead was banned in residential paint.

"In addition to deteriorating paint … the lead dust from the use of leaded gasoline contributed significantly to elevated soil lead levels," the group noted.

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Children younger than age 6 are especially vulnerable to lead poisoning, which health institutions claim can severely affect growth and brain development. At very high levels, lead poisoning can be fatal, experts say.

Public health researchers recommend that parents avoid playgrounds known to be contaminated with lead, as it can be difficult to prevent children from ingesting traces of dirt or breathing in dust while playing.

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The announcement sparked immediate outrage from parents, many of whom had previously drawn attention to the excessive levels of lead in parks.

On April 7, Mayor Helena Moreno ordered the creation of a task force to review and improve the New Orleans Recreation Development Commission (NORDC).

"The City’s immediate priority is to evaluate the current strengths and weaknesses of the City’s recreation program," the mayor said in a statement.

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The task force will "consider and make recommendations regarding the costs and practicalities of implementing a program to assess and remediate safety and environmental concerns at NORDC facilities and playgrounds, including the existence of lead in soil."

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Prior to this order, Deputy Mayor of Health and Human Services Jennifer Avegno announced that city officials were working with the state’s congressional delegation to request $5 million in federal funds for the federal fiscal year, according to reports from Verite News.

"Protecting the health and safety of our children and families is at the center of every decision we’re making. The city previously applied for a lead prevention grant prior to the recent investigation of local parks," Avegno said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Mayor Moreno moved quickly with an executive order to strengthen accountability, coordination and rapid response across agencies," she continued.

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"Through internal cross-departmental working groups and the Mayor’s NORD task force, we are aligning public health, recreation, capital projects and community partners to compile a full assessment of playground conditions, act decisively to prioritize remediation, and ensure that facilities remain safe for every child and family."

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"At the same time, we are actively pursuing additional external funding to expand our capacity, accelerate improvements, and ensure that long-term protections are in place."

The money will go toward testing and cleanup of affected playgrounds.

Fox News Digital reached out to the New Orleans Recreation Development Commission for comment.