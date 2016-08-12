Expand / Collapse search
Foodborne Illness
Judge pushes ConAgra salmonella hearing into fall

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 30, 2015, file photo, flags fly over ConAgra Foods world headquarters in Omaha, Neb. Nearly a decade after hundreds of Americans got sick after eating Peter Pan peanut butter tainted with salmonella, ConAgra Foods appears close to settling a federal criminal case stemming from the outbreak. Federal prosecutors announced last year that Chicago-based ConAgra had agreed to pay $11.2 million, a sum that includes the highest fine ever in a U.S. food safety case,and plead guilty to a single misdemeanor charge in the 2007 outbreak. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

ALBANY, Ga. – A federal judge later this fall could finalize ConAgra Foods' $11.2 million settlement of a criminal case stemming from the sale of Peter Pan peanut butter tainted with salmonella.

Court records show U.S. District Court Judge W. Louis Sands told attorneys Thursday to submit possible dates for a plea hearing after Oct. 24.

Nearly a decade has passed since a salmonella outbreak that sickened at least 626 Americans was linked to peanut butter produced in southwest Georgia. Last year, federal prosecutors announced Chicago-based ConAgra had agreed to plead guilty to a single misdemeanor charge of shipping adulterated food.

The deal still requires the judge's approval. It includes an $8 million fine that's the highest ever in a U.S. food safety case, plus $3.2 million in forfeitures to the government.