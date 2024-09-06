‘Is it safe to drink tap water?’: Ask a doctor

Recent reports of a contaminated water supply in the Dallas-Fort Worth area — leading to residents being warned not to use water from their faucets earlier this week — have sparked general safety concerns.

The city of Grand Prairie, Texas, announced that firefighting foam was detected in the water on Tuesday, then announced on Thursday that the water is safe to drink, per local reports.

Fox News Digital spoke to experts about potential risks with unfiltered tap water.

ASK A DOCTOR: ‘CAN I BE DEHYDRATED EVEN IF I’M NOT THIRSTY?’

Generally speaking, it’s safe to drink tap water, according to Dr. Brynna Connor, a board-certified family medicine physician in Frisco, Texas, and an ambassador for Northwestpharmacy.com — "as long as it’s from a public water system and there aren’t any active boil water advisories issued by local health committees and/or water companies."

"According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the public water system in the United States is one of the safest in the world, ensuring that water in the public systems meets federal standards for safe consumption," Connor told Fox News Digital.

In some cases, however, there could be risks associated with drinking unfiltered tap water, including various illnesses impacting the gastrointestinal system, neurological system and reproductive system, according to Connor.

WITH SOME OLYMPIC EVENTS POSTPONED, SEINE RIVER WATER QUALITY POSES CONCERNS

"Additionally, lead poisoning and hepatitis are potential risks that come with drinking unfiltered tap water, along with nitrate contamination and fluoride exposure," she added.

Infants, older adults and people with weakened immune systems are particularly susceptible to the potential risks that come with drinking unfiltered tap water, the doctor said.

Jennifer Dunphy, a doctor of public health and co-founder of the WIN Network in Los Angeles, California, agreed that most tap water is regarded as safe to drink, as it is regulated by standards that require harmful chemicals to be limited to a minimum — but that doesn’t mean there’s no risk at all.

"Just because tap water does not cause immediate health issues doesn’t mean there isn’t a concern for long-term health consequences," she told Fox News Digital.

"The public water system in the United States is one of the safest in the world."

Tap water may contain trace amounts of chemicals like chlorine and arsenic, the doctor warned.

"These chemicals may accumulate in the body over time, and there is conflicting evidence on whether they pose long-term health risks," Dunphy said.

Cherilyn Davis, MD, a physician with Elliston Pediatrics in New York, reiterated that in the U.S., it’s generally safe to drink tap water, but noted that the regulations do not apply to wells that are privately owned.

"If you’re drinking well water, be sure to check with the owner that they’re monitoring for any contaminants beforehand," she advised.

'FOREVER CHEMICALS' FOUND IN US DRINKING WATER, MAP SHOWS 'HOT SPOTS' OF HIGHEST LEVELS

If unfiltered tap water has contaminants in it, drinking it may lead to certain health issues like upset stomach, vomiting, diarrhea and nausea, Davis warned.

Other symptoms may include headaches or even fever.

"If the unfiltered water contains high levels of lead, it can lead to learning problems for children," she said.

"Chemicals and contaminants may end up in water simply because they’re naturally occurring in the environment, or it could be from the way land is operated on or nearby sewers or wastewater treatment systems that malfunction."

Filtering out contaminants

One way to combat potential chemicals is to use a home filtration system.

"There are many affordable filtration systems that can filter out or mitigate the amount of chemicals left in your drinking water," Dunphy said.

When choosing a system, she emphasized the importance of making sure it is proficient at filtering the chemicals of concern.

"For example, only certain filters filter out arsenic, while some specific filtration systems are focused on chlorine," she noted.

Filtration is especially important for those who use well water, the experts agreed.

"If you’re getting your tap water from a private well, it’s important to test the water regularly to ensure it’s safe," Connor advised.

HEALTHY AGING AND DRINKING WATER: FASCINATING FINDINGS FROM A NEW STUDY

"Well water can easily be contaminated by substances like heavy metals, bacteria, parasites, and pesticides and/or herbicides, or other contaminants, such as plutonium, uranium or radium."

Those who live in an area where the water is known to have high levels of contaminants or have a lead service line should also consider a filtration system, the doctor advised.

"If you don’t want to install an entire filtration system, you can use a faucet-mounted filter, a point-of-use filter or a pitcher filter," she added.

MOST US STATES FAILING TO PROTECT SCHOOLS' WATER FROM LEAD CONTAMINANTS, STUDY FINDS

Dr. Joseph Mercola, a board-certified family medicine osteopathic physician in Florida, agrees that using a home filtration system is a "smart move" that can help improve taste and provide "peace of mind."

Filtration is especially important for people with health concerns, those with weakened immune systems and young children, according to the doctor.

"From my understanding, reverse osmosis systems are very effective, removing up to 99% of contaminants," he told Fox News Digital. "If that's not an option, activated carbon filters with ion exchange can also work well."

Mercola recommends choosing a filter certified by NSF International to ensure that it’s effective.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Davis noted that while it’s not absolutely necessary to use a filtration system, it can help to further filter out any germs or contaminants.

"Some substances in tap water are good to drink, like fluoride, which keeps your teeth healthy," she noted.

"Look for filters that eliminate only the unwanted components of the tap water."

Testing is key, experts say

It's crucial to be proactive about understanding what's in your water, Mercola emphasized.

"Drinking pure water is vital, as it supports your body's functions and health."

The doctor recommends testing your tap water regularly, which will help you choose the best filter for the contaminants in your area.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

Homeowners can also read their local water quality report to better understand what's in their tap water, he advised.

"Drinking pure water is vital, as it supports your body's functions and health."

It’s important to follow local advisories about water safety in emergencies or when traveling to areas with questionable water quality, Mercola added.

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health

To check the quality of water in your area, several experts recommend visiting the Environmental Working Group (EWG) tap water database at https://www.ewg.org/tapwater/ and entering your zip code.

Fox News Digital reached out to Dallas Water Utilities requesting comment.