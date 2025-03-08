Improve your sleep with this specific exercise, new study says

Exercise has proven benefits in all areas of physical and mental health, and that includes sleep quality.

One specific type of exercise — strength training — has been linked to insomnia prevention in older adults, according to a new study.

Researchers analyzed data from 25 randomized trials that measured the effects of physical exercise on the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (PSQI), which is a questionnaire that assesses respondents’ sleep quality over a one-month period.

The studies included 2,170 people who were 60 or older.

Strength training — "exercises that increase muscle strength by making muscles work against a weight or force and using anaerobic metabolism, such as lifting weights, arm curls, wall push-ups and resistance" — were found to have the biggest positive effect on sleep, raising sleep scores by 5.75 points.

In comparison, aerobic (cardio) — such as running, jogging, cycling, dancing, hiking, swimming, gardening and brisk walking — improved sleep scores by 3.76 points.

Combination exercise (a mix of aerobic, strengthening, balance and flexibility exercises) only boosted scores by 2.54 points.

"Exercise that strengthens muscles, rather than aerobic or combination exercises, is the most effective way to enhance sleep quality," the researchers concluded.

Sleep quality has been shown to decline with age, the study noted.

Between 30% and 48% of seniors complain of sleepiness, while 12% to 20% suffer from insomnia.

Lorna Kleidman, a certified personal trainer and founder of LornaFit in New York, agrees that strength training can improve sleep.

"I’ve seen it firsthand with my midlife female clients, who previously had trouble sleeping because of hormonal changes," Kleidman, who was not involved in the study, told Fox News Digital.

"Resistance training improves insomnia because it helps regulate the circadian rhythm, the sleep/wake cycle," she went on. "Sleep quality is enhanced by reducing stress hormones and promoting the release of fatigue-inducing adenosine."

The physical exertion also helps the body naturally wind down, leading to deeper, more restorative sleep, Kleidman added.

Certified personal trainer Regis Pagett, the founder and owner of R Personal Fitness in New York City, agreed that a 30-minute moderate-intensity strength training workout can show an improvement in sleep that same night.

"Strength training on a regular basis requires your body to need higher quality rest in order to recover," the expert, who also was not involved in the study, told Fox News Digital.

"It helps you to regulate your body temperature, have a better resting heart rate, and to fall into a deeper sleep, faster."

Improved sleep quality, reduced daytime sleepiness and lower severity of sleep apnea are all benefits, according to Pagett.

Strength training recommendations

The American Heart Association recommends that adults strive for a minimum of two strength training sessions per week.

"In order to maximize the benefits, I personally recommend that people look to incorporate strength training three to four times a week," Pagett advised.

Kleidman recommends completing squats, deadlifts, lunges, pressing, pulling and rotation, with two to three sets of all movements.

"Add a few minutes of HIIT (high-intensity interval training) and you’ve got a thorough session for strength, bone health and fat-burning," she said.

Strength training becomes more important with age, both experts agreed.

"Resistance training is the first thing women should think of when they plan their workout sessions," said Kleidman.

"It’s imperative to maintain the muscle we lose because of declining estrogen, along with maintaining bone mass and keeping our metabolism stoked."

Men also need to maintain muscle that can be lost with declining testosterone, Kleidman added.

Pagett pointed to previous studies that show around 30% of adults over 70 have trouble walking, getting out of a chair or climbing steps.

"These trends in physical limitation are directly linked to higher rates of falls, chronic disease, nursing home admission and mortality," he said.

The timing of exercise matters as well, Pagett noted.

"For one to two hours after exercise, your body releases endorphins that give you a kick of adrenaline that can elevate your energy levels, so I recommend trying to exercise at least three hours before you intend to sleep," he advised.

"I also recommend eating plenty of protein-focused meals throughout the day, with the biggest intakes coming at breakfast and directly after exercise," Pagett said.

"This helps to minimize soreness and will help aid in your recovery."

The National Sleep Foundation recommends that adults get between seven and nine hours of sleep each night.