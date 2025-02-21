Sleep expert reveals top foods and drinks keeping you up at night

About one in eight Americans have chronic insomnia, according to a study by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. The National Institute of Health said sleep disturbances can often be the result of "incorrect dietary habits."

Dan Gartenberg, PhD, a New York City sleep health advisor at CPAP.com, said a healthy diet that's rich in nutrients is essential for sleep quality and overall health.

"Foods or supplements that include GABA can be particularly helpful," he told Fox News Digital.

GABA is the most common inhibitory neurotransmitter, which can help with sleep and relaxation, Gartenberg said.

"Think decaffeinated teas, fermented foods, cheeses and legumes."

But the first step to sleeping better is to make sure you aren't consuming foods that get in the way of sleep.

Below are some of the foods and drinks to avoid before bedtime in order to have a healthier and better sleep experience.

"By developing healthy habits and avoiding unhealthy habits, you can prepare yourself for restful and rejuvenating sleep experiences," Gartenberg said.

1. Alcohol

Alcohol is one of the worst things you can consume before going to bed, Gartenberg said.

It interferes with the body's natural sleep cycle by suppressing REM sleep, which is necessary for cognitive and emotional health.

As the body metabolizes alcohol, it can cause a person to wake up multiple times throughout the night — leading to inconsistent sleep patterns that cause a disrupted circadian rhythm.

Your body can also start to develop a tolerance for the effects of alcohol the more often it is consumed.

Over time, this disruption can contribute to insomnia, because the brain begins to associate sleep with constant disturbances.

If you're looking to achieve better sleep, limiting or completely avoiding alcohol consumption – especially before bed – will help to maintain consistent and healthy sleep habits, Gartenberg said.

2. Coffee and tea

Coffee and tea are also drinks to avoid having at night if you want to achieve better sleep, since they contain caffeine.

Even decaf coffee has caffeine and should be avoided, although decaf tea (such as chamomile) can be helpful for sleep, Gartenberg said.

Caffeine - a stimulant - helps with staying alert and awake.

"It also deters a substance in your body called adenosine, which helps you feel sleepy," Gartenberg said.

The effects of caffeine are also instant, making you feel alert right away – which can cause you to miss out on valuable hours and minutes of sleep, even leading to potential sleeping disorders, Gartenberg added.

3. Chocolate and candy

Because of the high sugar levels, chocolate and candy can interfere with healthy sleep habits, Gartenberg said.

There are also trace amounts of caffeine in chocolate.

The sugar levels in these treats can cause spikes in blood sugar, followed by crashes, which may result in restlessness.

In the same way that alcohol and caffeine disrupt sleep, so do sweets — leaving people feeling less rested in the morning, Gartenberg said.

4. Citrus fruits

Since citrus foods such as oranges, lemons and limes contain high amounts of citric acid, they can cause your stomach to produce more stomach acid.

An increase in stomach acid can cause mild discomfort in the stomach and throat area due to acid reflux and heartburn, both of which will disrupt your sleep and cause restlessness, experts say.

"Citrus fruits, such as oranges, are naturally high in vitamin C, which can have somewhat of a stimulating effect on some individuals, making it harder to relax before going to sleep," Gartenberg said.

Heartburn can also be a symptom of sleep apnea, Gartenberg said.

If you suffer from heartburn, it is important to have it evaluated by a doctor, he said.

5. Spicy foods

Similar to citrus, spicy foods such as hot peppers, hot chips and more are a bad option before bedtime because they can also produce a lot of stomach acid, causing discomfort and acid reflux, Gartenberg said.

Your body temperature will also experience a slight increase after eating these foods, which is counteractive to the body's natural cooling process when preparing to sleep, he said.

It's best to avoid consuming them before bed, Gartenberg said, as they can also contribute to potential experiences of restlessness and insomnia.