Hospitals treating coronavirus patients in Mexico City are reaching maximum capacity: report

A number of hospitals in Mexico City are reaching their maximum capacities for coronavirus patients, with some facilities being forced to turn patients away over the weekend, according to a report.

At least 26 of the 64 public hospitals in the country’s capital city that are receiving COVID-19 patients are full, Reuters reported, citing city government data.

Additionally, at least five private hospitals in the city are also full and can treat no more coronavirus patients at this time.

“Right now we don’t have any space,” an attendant at the private Centro Medico ABC hospital in Mexico City told Reuters.

Some 20 million people live in and around Mexico City.

In addition, medical facilities outside of the capital are also running out of space to treat coronavirus patients, with private hospitals in at least five states also being inundated with patients, as per Reuters.

To date, more than 35,000 cases of the novel virus have been reported in the country, with some 3,400 deaths. But with limited testing, the numbers are likely much higher. In fact, a recent analysis by The New York Times found that the Mexican government is not reporting an accurate number of deaths, with possibly hundreds to thousands of COVID-19 fatalities missing from official tallies.