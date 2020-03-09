Head of Port Authority of New York and New Jersey tests positive for coronavirus

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday that Rick Cotton, head of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, has tested positive for COVID-19, and will be working from home. He said that Cotton’s staff will also undergo testing.

Cuomo himself said he has not been tested, but that he could've had contact with Cotton at some point.

"You want to prioritize who you test because you're looking for the positive," Cuomo said. "I am not a probable positive -- you are looking to test the probable positive."

Cuomo made the announcement after unveiling New York state-made hand sanitizer and cleaning solution which he said was stronger than those currently available on the market. The sanitizer is being produced by Corcraft, which is run by the Divison of Correctional Industries. An official said inmates at Great Meadow Correctional Facility were producing the product.

Cuomo also said the number of COVID-19 cases in the state had risen to 142, surpassing the number of confirmed illnesses in Washington state. The majority of cases have occurred in Westchester county where several schools have closed in an effort to stifle the outbreak.

Officials said they were working on a decision regarding closing public schools surrounding the outbreak hotspot in accordance with CDC guidance to prevent further spread of the outbreak.

