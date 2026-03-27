Happier and healthier people do these 6 things every day, says wellness expert

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The goal for most people is to live a long and happy life.

There are several habits that happy and healthy people observe as they age, according to behavioral scientist and happiness expert Arthur Brooks, professor at the Harvard Kennedy School and Harvard Business School in Boston.

In a recent appearance on Dr. Rhonda Patrick’s FoundMyFitness podcast, Brooks referenced data from the Harvard Study of Adult Development – an 85-year longitudinal study of adult life – which identified seven typical habits of people who are happier and healthier.

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While the first three habits are "obvious," Brooks said, the other three are often overlooked.

No. 1: Follow a healthy diet

Research shows that a nutritious, balanced diet supports both physical health and mental well-being over time.

No. 2: Exercise frequently

For exercise, Brooks noted that doing too much can backfire. Those who are "exercise maniacs" could run the risk of doing "mechanical ill" to the body, he warned.

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No. 3: Abstain from smoking and drinking

"They’re very moderate on substances, none of them were addicts," Brooks said. "Or if they had trouble with it, they quit."

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"Lifelong smokers have a seven in 10 chance of dying of a smoking-related illness – and that’s an unhappy way to go."

"And actually, you’re probably not happy and there’s a lot of compensation that’s going on," he continued. "That’s how a lot of former alcoholics re-sample: They become addicted."

No. 4: Never stop learning

People who are lifelong learners tend to be healthier and happier, according to the expert.

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"That’s usually a lot of reading, but it’s just curiosity is how that comes about, which is really, really important," he said on the podcast.

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No. 5: Become a skilled problem-solver

Brooks described this concept as "your technique for dealing with life’s problems."

"You’ve got to get good at it," he said. "You need skill at dealing with life’s problems. If you don’t get good at it, you’re going to be bad when things actually crop up."

"All the happy and well people have their way [of dealing] with it, and they’re highly skilled in doing it."

Some healthy ways to cope include therapy, meditation, prayer and journaling, according to Brooks.

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No. 6: Love

"People who have the best lives, who are happy and well when they’re older, have a strong marriage and/or close friendships," Brooks said.

"That’s it. There’s no substitute for love. Happiness is love – full stop."