'Great British Baking Show' judge Prue Leith, 80, gets COVID-19 vaccine

The 80-year-old celebrity chef was inoculated in England

By Jeanette Settembre | Fox News
Judge Prue Leith of “The Great British Bake Off” was one of the first celebrities to get the COVID-19 vaccine, she shared Tuesday.

The 80-year-old United Kingdom-based celebrity chef, who stars on the reality baking competition known as "The Great British Baking Show" in the United States, shared a photo on Twitter from her inoculation at a doctor’s office in England.   

“Who wouldn’t want immunity from #COVID19 with a painless jab??” Leith tweeted with the hashtag #vaccine.”

One of the show's current hosts, Noel Fielding, praised his colleague in confections on social media for being among the first to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Always the most classy glamorous person in the room. Love you Prue x,” he commented on Instagram.

The U.K. launched the vaccine last week, beginning with priority healthcare workers and the elderly living at home care facilities.

Prue Leith of the "Great British Bake Off" was among the first celebrities to get the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo by Simone Padovani/Awakening/Getty Images)

There have been more than 1.8 million COVID cases in the U.K. as of Tuesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. 