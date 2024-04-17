Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

HEALTH

The girl who can't smile, plus 'Ozempic babies' and sleep-related disorders

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Tayla Clement split image

Tayla Clement, born and raised in New Zealand, has Moebius syndrome, a neurological disease that affects one child out of every 50,000 to 500,000. (Tayla Clement)

THE GIRL WHO CAN'T SMILE – Tayla Clement, 26, has a rare disorder that makes it impossible for her to smile. She shares with Fox News Digital how she overcame years of bullying and trauma and learned to "smile in her own way." Continue reading…

CANCER CONNECTION – Women with breast cancer could be at an increased risk for another type of cancer. Here's what to know. Continue reading…

OZEMPIC BABIES – Many women claim that taking Ozempic and Wegovy helped them become pregnant after periods of infertility. Experts explore the potential link. Continue reading…

pregnant woman next to semaglutide injections

Women are reporting unexpected pregnancies while taking Ozempic. Expecting mothers and doctors weigh in on the possible connection. (iStock)

FIGHTING FATIGUE – A nutritional biologist shares tips for boosting energy levels and keeping the mid-day slump at bay. Continue reading…

‘IRREVERSIBLE’ EFFECTS? – Puberty blockers could cause long-term infertility and other health issues in boys, a new study has found. Doctors urge caution. Continue reading…

‘SILENT EPIDEMIC’ – Lack of sleep can lead to a condition called non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), which affects more than one in four American adults and often has no symptoms. Experts offer risk factors and prevention tips. Continue reading…

Man with insomnia - fatty liver

More than a third of adults fail to get the recommended seven to eight hours of sleep each night — and the scarcity of shuteye can have a surprising effect. (iStock)

ASK A DOC – "How can I improve my posture?" A New York neurosurgeon responds with the importance of proper posture and how to achieve it. Continue reading…

‘REVOLUTIONARY’ SURGERY - A surgeon in Chile has performed the first-ever abdominal surgery using augmented reality (AR). He shares the innovative details with Fox News Digital. Continue reading…

AUTISM ON STAGE – A New York speech therapist is using the power of improvisational theater to help young adults with autism to improve their social skills. Continue reading…

JUICY DISCOVERY – Drinking 100% orange juice is linked to surprising health benefits compared to sugar-sweetened beverages, a study found. Continue reading…

woman drinking orange juice

"A little bit of orange seems to go a long way," study co-author Nick Bellissimo told Fox News Digital. (iStock)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

Fox News Autos

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.