Giant Baby Weighs as Much as 6-Year-Old

A 10-month-old boy has been nicknamed the "Michelin baby" after ballooning to the weight of a 6-year-old, Chinese state media has reported.

When he was born in China's southern Hunan province, Xiao Lei weighed in at around 7 pounds, 7 ounces — just above the average weight of a newborn baby, according to Hunan television.

SLIDESHOW: Some of the World's Biggest Babies

But a fierce appetite has led him grow to a whopping 44 pounds – double the size of most babies his age.

His mother, Cheng Qingyu, said he is fed only with her breast milk.

"I've never had him take any milk powder or anything that contains hormones. Why would I need to worry?"

However, doctors at Hunan Children's Hospital have said unless Xiao Lei loses weight, it will cause future problems for his heart and blood pressure.

Click here to see a video from Sky News.