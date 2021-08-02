Florida family sees 3 COVID-19 deaths in matter of days

A Florida woman is grieving the loss of her grandmother, mother, fiancé and future father-in-law who all died within days of each other after contracting COVID-19. Tiffany Devereaux, of Callahan, told local news outlets that none of the family had been vaccinated aside from her 85-year-old grandmother.

"I feel lost," Devereaux told News4Jax.com. "I feel so lost. I don’t know what to think or what to feel right now. I want my loved ones back. They’re the ones that always got me through the hard times in my life and now they’re all gone."

Her grandmother, Ruth Devereaux, died July 24, followed by her fiancé, Britt Mcall, 35, who died July 26, and her mother, Darlene, who died July 28. McCall’s 60-year-old father, Mark, died July 30, while his mother, Sherry remains hospitalized due to the virus.

McCall’s surviving sister, Payton, told the Florida Times-Union that the family initially "were all against" COVID-19 vaccines "because we were scared." She has since received her first dose, and is urging others to do the same.

"You could lose the people you love in a matter of days," Payton McCall told the news outlet. "I never thought my family would be put into a situation where my brother would not make it out alive."

She said her brother, Britt, was first admitted to the ICU after contracting the illness around the Fourth of July.

Florida is currently experiencing record highs in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. On Sunday, the state had 10,207 people hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19, breaking the previously held high of 10,170 which was set last July. The state has been averaging about 1,525 adult hospitalizations a day, and 35 daily pediatric hospitalizations.