FDA proposes ban on electrical shock devices used to stop aggressive behavior for the second time

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has proposed banning electrical stimulation devices designed to reduce self-injurious or aggressive behavior.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Monday it has proposed a ban on electrical stimulation devices intended to reduce or stop self-injurious or aggressive behavior.

FDA BANS ELECTRICAL SHOCK DEVICES USED FOR ‘AVERSIVE CONDITIONING’ ON MENTALLY DISABLED PATIENTS

The FDA has information to indicate that only one facility is currently using these devices in the United States, which is the Judge Rotenberg Education Center in Canton, Massachusetts.

The center did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

This is the second time the FDA has proposed a ban of these devices. Its first ban in 2020 was challenged in court and annulled, the agency said.