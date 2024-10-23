A family's race against time, plus an Alzheimer's discovery and stroke prevention tips

Fox News' Health newsletter brings you stories on the latest developments in health care, wellness, diseases, mental health and more.

TOP 3:

- A family is selling their dream house to raise funds for their daughter's life-saving treatment

- New Alzheimer’s research has revealed a "quiet" phase of the disease, before symptoms appear

- Cervical cancer patients could see better outcomes with a new approach to treatment

MORE HEALTH

DOUBLE DOSE? – Doctors weigh in on whether people should get the flu and COVID vaccine at the same time. Continue reading…

STROKE STOPPERS – New guidance shares tips on how to prevent the fifth-leading cause of death in the U.S. Continue reading…

RUCKING IT – This miliary training exercise has become a popular, low-impact workout. Continue reading…

