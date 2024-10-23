Expand / Collapse search
Health Newsletter

A family's race against time, plus an Alzheimer's discovery and stroke prevention tips

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published

Fox News' Health newsletter brings you stories on the latest developments in health care, wellness, diseases, mental health and more.

TOP 3:

- A family is selling their dream house to raise funds for their daughter's life-saving treatment

- New Alzheimer’s research has revealed a "quiet" phase of the disease, before symptoms appear

- Cervical cancer patients could see better outcomes with a new approach to treatment

Tallulah Moon split

Tallulah Moon (left) has been diagnosed with SPG56, an extremely rare neurodegenerative disease that worsens over time. Her mother, Golden Whitrod (right) is committed to finding and funding the genetic therapy to save her daughter. (Our Moon’s Mission/Golden Whitrod; Sara Climie Photography)

MORE HEALTH

DOUBLE DOSE? – Doctors weigh in on whether people should get the flu and COVID vaccine at the same time. Continue reading…

STROKE STOPPERS – New guidance shares tips on how to prevent the fifth-leading cause of death in the U.S. Continue reading…

RUCKING IT – This miliary training exercise has become a popular, low-impact workout. Continue reading…

Alzheimer's brain study

Researchers led by the Allen Institute for Brain Science in Seattle and University of Washington Medicine have identified cellular changes in the brains of people with the disease — and a timeline of when they occur. (Allen Institute for Brain Science)

