Health Newsletter
Published

Exercise slashes cancer risk, experts warn of tick bite allergies, and women struggle to find maternity care

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Pregnant woman suffering

The March of Dimes’ latest report, "Where You Live Matters: Maternity Care Deserts and the Crisis of Access and Equity," identifies all U.S. counties that lack prenatal care. (iStock)

PREGNANCY PERILS – More than a third (36%) of U.S. counties are considered "maternity care deserts." Here's why this matters. Continue reading…

DEMENTIA-DEPRESSION CONNECTION  Experts explore links and risks. Continue reading…

LIFE-THREATENING ALLERGY – Alpha-Gal Syndrome — also known as the "red-meat allergy" or the "tick bite meat allergy" — begins with a bite from the Lone Star tick. Continue reading…

Lone Star tick

The Lone Star tick is found primarily throughout the Eastern, Southeastern and South-Central states, according to the CDC. (iStock)

COVID SUMMER SURGE? – As hospitalizations rise, experts weigh in on whether people should worry. Continue reading…

AN ‘EYE’ ON BABIES' HEALTH  A new AI ultrasound technology has just received FDA approval. Experts share the benefits and risks of this development. Continue reading…

BURN CALORIES, BUST CANCER – Just four to five minutes of "vigorous physical activity" could reduce cancer risk, researchers found. Continue reading…

Runner - exercise

Those who participated in daily "vigorous intermittent lifestyle physical activity" (VILPA) for an average of 4.5 minutes per day had a 32% reduced risk of "physical activity-related cancer incidence." (iStock)

‘DISORDERED DRINKING’ – Greater numbers of women are dying of alcohol-related conditions – here's what's at work. Continue reading…

HIDDEN HEART ATTACK RISK  Lead water pipes are a major source of toxic metals, warns the American Heart Association. Continue reading…

RELIEF IN SIGHT – Treat and prevent dry eye from prolonged screen usage with expert tips. Continue reading…

Woman applying eye drops

One of the effects of prolonged screen time is dry eye syndrome, which occurs when tears evaporate too quickly.  (iStock)

