Dengue fever and prostate cancer risk, plus Alzheimer's prevention

Fox News' Health newsletter brings you stories on the latest developments in healthcare, wellness, diseases, mental health and more.
TOP 3:
- Dengue fever cases rising in these locations
- Prostate cancer risk rises among men who share one troubling behavior
- Alzheimer’s could be prevented by experimental drug, researchers say
MORE IN HEALTH
WOMEN'S HEALTH ALERT – Eight specific lifestyle habits could increase the risk of heart disease in women. Continue reading…
PARKINSON'S PREVALENCE - Cases of the neurodegenerative disease could double globally by 2050 — here's why. Continue reading…
MORE MEASLES - Cases of the highly contagious virus continue to spread across the country. Here's where outbreaks are occurring. Continue reading…
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS
Fox News Lifestyle
Fox News Health
Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)