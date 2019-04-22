Dad dies days after complaining of swollen tonsils while on vacation

A dad collapsed and died after reportedly contracting tonsillitis while coming back from a trip because his “throat swelled up so much he couldn’t breathe."

Mark Bramley, 34, complained of having a severe sore throat during his three-day visit to Amsterdam and spent most of the time there in bed and taking painkillers.

TEEN HAS 33-POUND CYST REMOVED FROM ABDOMEN AFTER COMPLAINTS OF PAIN

He returned to his home in Hucknall, Nottinghamshire, on March 15, and collapsed on the kitchen floor.

Bramley, who worked as an engineer, was found by his fiancée Charley Miller, who performed CPR in a bid to revive him.

Paramedics rushed him to hospital but doctors were unable to save him and turned his life-support machine off the next day.

Miller told Nottinghamshire Live: “It was very sudden. We have not got a cause of death yet but we think what has happened is his throat has swelled that much it has stopped the oxygen and he could not breathe."

“Men are very stubborn and don't want to go to the doctors," she said. "It just goes to show that any little thing should be looked into. He probably thought it would get better. He was taking paracetamol, but he did not expect to die.”

She added that Bramley suffered from a sore throat a lot but “doctors would not take out his tonsils."

NEW YORK OUTBREAKS DRIVE US MEASLES COUNT UP TO 626

The couple has an 11-month-old daughter, Gracie Rae, who turns 1 on May 17.

'A GENUINE, LOVELY GUY'

The pair met while they were working together for the garden manufacturing company Doff Portland Ltd.

The Nottingham Forest fan proposed while they were on holiday in Barcelona.

Miller described Bramley, who was also known as "Bram," as “really fun, a star, a genuine, lovely guy” and said they had never been apart since they met and he had made her laugh every day.

Friends have set up a charity football match for Bramley, who used to manage and play for the amateur side Hucknall Town FC reserves.

Friends have also paid tribute to their much-loved pal.

Tom Raynor, 39, who was one of Bramley’s best friends, said they met when he was 22 and described him as being like “a little brother” to him.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He added that he didn’t know anyone that had a bad word to say about him.

Tommy Brookbanks, director of football for Basford United FC, described Mark as “a great lad”.

The charity match is due to take place at Hucknall Town FC on May 26.

Donations to a Just Giving page can be made here to help raise the couple’s daughter.

Click here for more from The Sun.