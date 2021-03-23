Expand / Collapse search
Vaccine
Published

More states open COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to pregnant women

Getting vaccinated hasn't been an easy decision for a lot of expectant moms

Katie Byrne
By Katie Byrne | Fox News
More information is becoming available on how COVID-19 vaccines may affect pregnant women. But getting vaccinated hasn't been an easy decision for a lot of expecting moms.

More information is coming out about how COVID-19 vaccines may affect pregnant women. In Florida, a vaccinated health care worker gave birth to a baby with COVID-19 antibodies, the first such known instance in the U.S. 

"I am almost 39 weeks. I'm feeling huge, uncomfortable and ready for the baby to come anytime he wants," Beth Sammons, an essential worker in D.C. who is pregnant, told Fox News. 

Sammons was eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine right away because of her job. She went back to work in an office in October.

Beth Sammons was eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine right away because of her job. (Katie Byrne/Fox News)

"I think I did my first dose in January and my second dose was in February, and I actually got very lucky I had, like, zero reaction other than a sore arm," Sammons said.

A lot of planning went into her decision.

"I mean we talked to three of the doctors in my OB-GYN practice, they all said to get it," Sammons said.

According to CDC guidelines, getting vaccinated is a personal choice for pregnant patients, and the agency recommends talking to a doctor first.

Many states have made pregnant women eligible to get the shot since experts say they are at a higher risk of getting sick from COVID-19.

Many states have made pregnant women eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.  (Fox News Research)

"Based on the reporting systems, there have been at least 30,000 pregnant people who have been vaccinated. And the risk of having a complication so far has not been shown to be any higher than someone who is not pregnant," Dr. Wadia Mulla, Temple University Hospital’s labor and delivery director, told Fox News.

Pregnant women were not included in initial trials of the COVID-19 vaccines. But Mulla said the data coming out now is encouraging.

"Currently, the various vaccine developers are doing safety trials with the vaccine in pregnancy patients," Mulla said. 

Still, some expecting moms are choosing to wait.

"I had an early pregnancy loss also during the pandemic. So, there's a little bit of extra anxiety," Victoria, a medical student in Philadelphia who withheld her last name, said. 

Victoria asked to stay anonymous since she hasn't revealed to her some friends and family that she is currently 10 weeks pregnant. 

 "I think it's a safe and effective vaccine, but with my doctor and family we decided just to wait just given I had just gone through the early pregnancy loss and some complications," she said.

Katie Byrne joined Fox News in 2019 as a multimedia reporter based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.