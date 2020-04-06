Weekend spike in New Hampshire coronavirus cases sees state's illnesses surge

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The number of cases of the novel coronavirus in New Hampshire spiked over the weekend, representing what is the largest increase in cases in the state to date, according to local reports.

Officials with the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services reported some 81 new cases of COVID-19 overnight Friday, totaling more than 620 cases overall. The increase marked the highest jump in coronavirus cases since the epidemic began taking hold in the state, the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism reported.

Two additional deaths related to COVID-19 were also reported on Saturday, bringing the state’s total to nine.

The news comes after President Trump on Friday approved the state’s disaster declaration, meaning that New Hampshire will now receive federal assistance in coronavirus-related recovery efforts. More specifically, The Granite State will be eligible for 75 percent federal reimbursement for such efforts, according to the New Hampshire Union Leader.

As of Monday morning, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 1,280,046 people across 180 countries and territories, resulting in over 70,356 deaths. In the U.S., all 50 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, tallying over 337,933 illnesses and at least 9,653 deaths.