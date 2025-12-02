Relationship coach blames Oprah for pushing family estrangement 'for decades'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Oprah Winfrey is shining a light on family estrangement, which she calls "one of the fastest-growing cultural shifts of our time" — but one expert says the media mogul helped fuel that very culture.

"A Cornell University study now shows that almost one-third of Americans are actively estranged from a family member," Winfrey said in a recent episode of "The Oprah Podcast," referring to adult children going "no-contact" with parents, siblings or entire family systems.

Winfrey said the trend is a "silent epidemic" that can be especially relevant during the holidays.

ONE TOXIC BEHAVIOR KILLS RELATIONSHIPS, LEADING HAPPINESS EXPERT WARNS

But family and relationship coach Tania Khazaal, who focuses on fighting "cutoff culture," took to social media to criticize Winfrey for acting as if the estrangement crisis appeared "out of thin air."

"Now Oprah is shocked by the aftermath of estrangement, after being one of the biggest voices pushing it for decades," Canada-based Khazaal said in an Instagram video, which drew more than 27,000 likes and 3,000 comments.

Khazaal claimed that Winfrey's messaging started in the 1990s and has contributed to a cultural shift where walking away became the first resort, not the last.

According to the relationship coach, millennials, some of whom grew up watching Oprah, are the leading demographic cutting off family members — and even if it wasn't intentional, "the effect has absolutely been harmful," Khazaal told Fox News Digital.

FAMILY BREAKUPS OVER POLITICS MAY HURT MORE THAN YOU THINK, EXPERT SAYS

The coach, who has her own history with estrangement, questioned why Winfrey is now treating the issue as a surprising crisis.

"Now she hosts a discussion with estranged parents and estranged kids, speaking on estrangement like it's some hidden, sudden, heartbreaking epidemic that she had no hand in," she said in her video.

Khazaal said she believes discussions about estrangement are necessary, but insists that people shouldn't "rewrite history."

"Estrangement isn't entertainment or a trending conversation piece," she added. "It's real families, real grief, parents dying without hearing their child's voice."

JENNIFER ANISTON, KATE HUDSON, HEATHER GRAHAM'S SHOCKING REASONS THEY BECAME ESTRANGED FROM THEIR PARENTS

Winfrey reportedly responded in the comments, writing, "Happy to have a conversation about it — but not on a reel. Will have my producer contact you if you're interested." But the comment was later deleted due to the backlash it received, Khazaal told Fox News Digital.

"I would still be open to that discussion," Khazaal said. "The first thing I’d want her to understand is simple: Setting aside cases of abuse or danger, the family unit is the most sacred structure we have."

"When children lose their sense of belonging at home, they search for it in the outside world," she added. "That’s contributing to the emotional fragility we’re seeing today."

Her critique ignited a debate online, with some social media users saying Khazaal is voicing a long-overdue concern.

PSYCHIATRIST REVEALS HOW SIMPLE MINDSET SHIFTS CAN SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE CHRONIC PAIN

"The first time I heard, 'You can love them from a distance' was from Oprah … in the '90s," one woman said.

" My son estranged himself from us for five years," one mother commented. "The pain, hurt and damage never goes away."

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Others, however, argued that Winfrey's podcast episode was empathetic and that estrangement shouldn't be oversimplified.

Mental health experts say the conversation around estrangement is more complex than any single celebrity influence, and reflects broader cultural shifts.

In the episode with Winfrey, Joshua Coleman, a California-based psychologist, said, "The old days of 'honor thy mother and thy father,' ‘respect thy elders' and 'family is forever' has given way to much more of an emphasis on personal happiness, personal growth, my identity, my political beliefs, my mental health."

Coleman noted that therapists sometimes become "detachment brokers" by unintentionally green-lighting estrangement.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Jillian Amodio, a licensed master's social worker at the Maryland-based Waypoint Wellness Center, told Fox News Digital that while public figures like Winfrey help normalize these conversations, estrangement might just be a more openly discussed topic now.

"Estrangement used to be handled privately and quietly," she said.

But even strained relationships can be fixed with the right support, experts say.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

Susan Foosness, a North Carolina-based clinical director of patient programs at Rula Health, said families can strengthen their relationships by working with a mental health professional to improve communication, learn healthier conflict-resolution skills, and build trust and empathy through quality time together.

"No family is perfect," Foosness told Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Khazaal agreed, saying, "Parents need to learn how to listen without slipping into justification, and children need help speaking about their pain without defaulting to blame or avoidance."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Winfrey for comment.