Children's Health
Published

Construction worker saves toddler choking on coin: 'I am so thankful'

Madeline Farber
By Madeline Farber | Fox News
A British construction worker is being hailed a hero after he saved the life of a young girl who was choking on a coin.

Lewis Everson, a scaffolder with Drake Scaffolding, was working at Plymouth Community Homes in Plymouth, England, when a woman, identified as Jordane Hersey by SWNS, a British news agency, came running out of her apartment screaming for help. Her 2-year-old daughter, Isabelle, was choking after she attempted to swallow a coin she found in the family's kitchen.

After hearing the screams, Everson sprang into action. He was able to dislodge the coin by hitting the child’s back several times. At the same time, another worker, identified by SWNS only as Matthew, called for an ambulance.

“She put a coin in her mouth and tried to swallow it. I tried hitting her back and my older child couldn't find my phone so I started panicking. I went to the door screaming for help,” recalled Hersey. "I am so thankful they were there and did what they did. I lost a son at 17 months old six years ago and it brought it all back.''

"There were a few of us. We heard some screaming and didn't know where it was coming from. We ran over and saw the baby choking,” recalled Everson. "It all happened so quickly. The baby was OK – she just had a big hand-print on her back."

Everson said he was shaken from the incident, as he is the father of a child around the same age as Isabelle.

“I was a bit shaken up. I had to sit in my car afterward. I just thought it could have been my own son – he’s only a few months older than this baby. I've done first aid training and you don’t forget it."

The news comes after a 3-year-old child in China wound up in a heap of medical trouble after she swallowed 37 magnetic balls that allegedly ripped several holes in her stomach.

Fox News' Alexandria Hein contributed to this report. 

Madeline Farber is a Reporter for Fox News. You can follow her on Twitter @MaddieFarberUDK.