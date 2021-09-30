CDC issues warning after study finds 2 million teens used e-cigs this year

The number of teenagers who have used e-cigarettes has reached 2 million, and more than 80% of those middle and high school students used flavored e-cigs in 2021, according to a study released today by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Since 2014, they have been the most frequently used smoking product among U.S. youth.

Of the students that were surveyed, 43.6% of high school students and 17.2% of middle school students have used e-cigs in the past month. Of those students, 27.6% of high school and 8.3% of middle school students admitted to daily use. Flavored e-cigs are prevalent.

The most popular brands include Puff Bar, Vuse, SMOK, JUUL and Suorion, with Puff Bar being the go-to among youth, according to the study. The coronavirus pandemic did not slow down the use of e-cigarettes. Karen Hacker, director of CDC National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, says its usage "remains a serious public health concern.

"It's critical we continue working together to protect young people from the risks associated with product use, including e-cigarettes," says Hacker.

Although electronic, e-cigs still contain nicotine and the health, cognitive and addictive risks remain the same. The FDA is working on ways how to address the matter.

Hacker cites the CDC's National and State Tobacco Control Program site as an educational resource for both youth and parents.