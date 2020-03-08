Expand / Collapse search
Flu has killed 20K Americans including 136 children so far this season, CDC says

By Fox 32 | Fox News
The CDC said that so far this season, 34 million people have gotten the flu, and about 20,000 have died.

Of those who died as of Feb. 29, 136 were children, the CDC said in its weekly flu report.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that hospitalization rates among young children were the highest on record, surpassing rates reported during the 2009 pandemic.

About 350,000 people have been hospitalized.

The CDC said that this year's flu vaccines have proven to be very well targeted. "Almost all (>99%) of the influenza viruses tested this season are susceptible to the four FDA-approved influenza antiviral medications recommended for use in the U.S. this season," the agency said in a statement on its website.

