Cancer prevention diet, tips to live to 100 years old — and pregnant woman with cancer refuses abortion

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

Fox News Staff By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Tasha Kann with baby

Tasha Kann, a Michigan mom, was determined to keep her baby alive, even if it meant sacrificing her own treatment. (Tasha Kann)

‘AGAINST GOD’S WILL' – Tasha Kann shares her story of how she refused to abort her baby after a brain cancer diagnosis. Continue reading…

AVOIDING ALZHEIMER'S – A neuropsychologist with Cleveland Clinic reveals her top three prevention tips. Continue reading…

SECRETS TO LONGEVITY – Experts share their top ideas for how to hit the century mark. Continue reading…

Live to 100

Doctors, nutritionists and longevity experts reveal the secrets to extending life. Click on the link just above to get those secrets! (iStock)

SURVIVING 9/11, TWICE – A man survived the World Trade Center attack, then beat a related cancer years later. Continue reading…

STUCK WITH A STUFFY NOSE? – Here's why popular over-the-counter remedies might not work. Continue reading…

BUILD A BETTER BODY – Follow these five steps from a neurosurgeon and longevity expert. Continue reading…

Brett Osborn health tips

Dr. Brett Osborn, a board-certified neurosurgeon in West Palm Beach, Florida, also runs a longevity clinic. He shared ways to build a better body. (iStock/Brett Osborn)

EMERGENCY APPROVAL – The FDA greenlights the newest version of the COVID vaccine. Continue reading…

GET PAST THE GRIND – A dentist weighs on why we grind our teeth at night — and how to kick the habit. Continue reading…

ANTI-CANCER DIET – Nutritionist Nichole Andrews of Washington reveals what to eat, and what to avoid, to prevent a dreaded diagnosis. Continue reading…

Nichole-Andrews-split

Discover the six dietary changes an expert recommends for avoiding cancer. (iStock/Nichole Andrews)

This article was written by Fox News staff.