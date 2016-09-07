California mother gives birth in hallway after complaining of stomachache

A California mother welcomed her newborn on Labor Day after her husband delivered the unexpected child in the hallway of their Burbank, California, home.

CBS Los Angeles reported that Jennifer Favela and her husband, Jeff Parungao, did not know she was pregnant until her water broke.

"Shocked is an understatement," Favela, 35, told the news station. "I woke up in the middle of the night thinking I had a stomachache." Favela said she noticed she had been gaining weight but didn't think she was pregnant because she continued having a period, albeit lighter ones.

Parungao delivered the couple's third child by recalling how their previous two children, ages 13 and 7, were delivered, and relied on 911 dispatchers' instructions on the phone. CBS Los Angeles reported that the couple Snapchatted their subsequent ambulance ride to Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank.

"I actually work for an insurance company," Parungao told the news station. "So that’s going be an interesting phone call when I have to call my boss."