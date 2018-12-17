Boy loses eye after getting shot with Nerf gun

A 9-year-old boy who was hit in the eye by a toy arrow six years ago has had to have the organ removed after his friend shot a Nerf gun pellet at it, injuring it further.

Taylor-Jay Ravicini of Swansea in Wales was just 3 years old when the first freak accident occurred.

Doctors saved his eye, but the unlucky schoolboy’s mother is now fundraising to buy him a special prosthetic eye after a Nerf gun pellet hit him in the same eye in August.

“I was there with my three children and everything just happened in a flash,” his 35-year-old mother said.

“What are the chances of an accident happening twice in the same eye?”

“I was downstairs and I heard a devastating scream and my heart sunk, I couldn’t even go to see him, I sent my partner as I knew something had happened.”

“Taylor’s eye was full of blood and it was causing a build-up of pressure. Doctors told us that he risked losing sight in both eyes if we didn’t remove the damaged one.”

She is now hoping to raise enough money for a more convincing prosthetic eye after some students started bullying Taylor.

“I really don’t want people thinking I am a bad mother,” she said.

“I am constantly worrying for him and what will happen next, it has just been one big emotional roller coaster.”

“I hope people understand how much he needs this prosthetic eye.”

This article originally appeared on news.com.au.