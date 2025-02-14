Bird flu found in Arizona dairy cattle milk after being first detected in neighboring Nevada

The Arizona Department of Agriculture (AZDA) recently confirmed the first bird flu genotype D1.1 detection in milk from a dairy herd in Maricopa County.

As a protective measure, the dairy farm is under quarantine, according to a statement from the AZDA.

Although the cattle are asymptomatic, testing confirmed the diagnosis.

"Every dairy in Arizona has been tested at least once since January. Thus far, only a sample from this dairy has tested positive," officials said. "Milk and other dairy products that have been pasteurized are safe to consume."

The USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) first confirmed the virus, genotype D1.1, was found in Nevada dairy cattle Jan. 31.

All previous detections in dairy cattle were a different genotype, B3.13.

Genotype D1.1 represents the predominant genotype in the North American flyways over the fall and winter and has been identified in wild birds, mammals and spillovers into domestic poultry, according to APHIS.

The AZDA said the genotype "bears no features that would make it more likely to infect humans," according to the statement.

However, the new bird flu strain , D1.1, has been reported in more than a dozen humans exposed to infected poultry.

The CDC noted on its website that bird flu’s risk to the public remains low.

FOX 10 Phoenix contributed to this report.