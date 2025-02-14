Expand / Collapse search
Arizona

Bird flu found in Arizona dairy cattle milk after being first detected in neighboring Nevada

A dairy farm has been placed under quarantine, officials say

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
Dr. Marc Siegel on bird flu: ‘California worries me’ due to spread of disease in cattle Video

Dr. Marc Siegel on bird flu: ‘California worries me’ due to spread of disease in cattle

Fox News correspondent Christina Coleman and Fox News senior medical analyst Marc Siegel have the latest on the spread of bird flu in the United States on ‘Fox News Live.’

The Arizona Department of Agriculture (AZDA) recently confirmed the first bird flu genotype D1.1 detection in milk from a dairy herd in Maricopa County.

As a protective measure, the dairy farm is under quarantine, according to a statement from the AZDA. 

Although the cattle are asymptomatic, testing confirmed the diagnosis.

dairy_cows_ca

The highly contagious bird flu has been confirmed in dairy cows. (Getty Images)

BIRD FLU UPTICK IN US HAS CDC ON ALERT FOR PANDEMIC 'RED FLAGS': REPORT

"Every dairy in Arizona has been tested at least once since January. Thus far, only a sample from this dairy has tested positive," officials said. "Milk and other dairy products that have been pasteurized are safe to consume."

The USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) first confirmed the virus, genotype D1.1, was found in Nevada dairy cattle Jan. 31.

laboratory

A medical technologist in a molecular diagnostic lab extracts DNA from milk samples for testing at the Animal Health Diagnostic Center at Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

BIRD FLU PATIENT HAD VIRUS MUTATIONS, SPARKING CONCERN OF HUMAN SPREAD

All previous detections in dairy cattle were a different genotype, B3.13. 

Genotype D1.1 represents the predominant genotype in the North American flyways over the fall and winter and has been identified in wild birds, mammals and spillovers into domestic poultry, according to APHIS.

Lab at cornell

HDC receiving staff prep arriving milk samples for testing at the Animal Health Diagnostic Center at Cornell University Dec. 10, 2024, in Ithaca, N.Y. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

The AZDA said the genotype "bears no features that would make it more likely to infect humans," according to the statement.

However, the new bird flu strain, D1.1, has been reported in more than a dozen humans exposed to infected poultry.

The CDC noted on its website that bird flu’s risk to the public remains low.

FOX 10 Phoenix contributed to this report.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.