Annual 'Day of Service' to offer free dental care for veterans

Thousands of veterans will be offered free dental care on Saturday in Delta Dental’s sixth annual Day of Service event. More than 450 Aspen Dental-affiliated offices will open their doors to veterans across the nation as part of the Healthy Mouth Movement, which has donated more than $15 million in dentistry since its installment in 2014.

“Breaking down barriers to care is at the very core of what we do,” Dr. Anita Imadomwanyi, director of clinical support and charitable giving, said. “The Healthy Mouth Movement and annual Day of Service are continuously among the most impactful initiatives that we champion at Aspen Dental, as they fill the underserved gap in the industry that continues to delay veteran access to necessary dental care.”

Veterans can set up appointments through the 844-277-3646 Aspen Dental phone service to find participating offices in their area. Last year, more than 4,300 veterans took part in the event at over 400 Aspen Dental offices. Dr. Jere Gillan, an airman-turned-dentist, said the day offers him the opportunity to connect with fellow veterans who have had life experiences similar to his own.

“It warms my heart every time I get to meet somebody that’s kind of been through the same thing I have, or we have similar experiences,” Gillan, who practices in Orlando, Fla., told Fox News last year. “I was very fortunate when I left the service to finish college and go on to become a dentist — but I know a very small percentage have had my experience, it’s mostly the opposite.”

Aspen Dental has over 750 affiliated offices in 39 states. Gillan said that the biggest investment for the Day of Service comes from “volunteers, doctors and teams that are there.”

“They love doing it and taking care of people that need our help.”