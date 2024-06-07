Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

HEALTH

8 of the biggest health stories of this week: Catch up here on the essentials

Medicine cabinet must-haves, innovative surgeries, sleep secrets and more

Melissa Rudy By Melissa Rudy Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Fox News Digital publishes a range of health pieces every day of the week to keep you up-to-date on the most important wellness news.

Cutting-edge medical research, breakthrough medications, mental health challenges, personal medical dramas and more are all covered.

In case you missed them, here are a few of the biggest health stories from the past week.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

As always, you can see a full list of recent health pieces at http://www.foxnews/health

Dive into these eight key stories and get completely caught up. 

1. Make sure to have these medicine cabinet must-haves

In the event of aches and pains, allergic reactions or even a minor medical emergency, do you have the necessary supplies? 

Two pharmacists recommended a list of the 9 essential health staples that every household should have on hand. Click here to get the story.

Medicine cabinet split

Click to see the nine most important medical staples that every household should have on hand in case of emergency. (iStock)

2. Gene therapy reverses deafness in children

Five children who were born completely deaf have had some reversal of hearing loss after receiving a "groundbreaking" gene therapy. 

Researchers from the clinical trial and the family of one of the children said the experience was "like a miracle." Click here to get the story.

Gene therapy split

Five children who were born deaf have had their hearing loss reversed after receiving a "groundbreaking" gene therapy. Check out the amazing story. (Eye & ENT Hospital of Fudan University)

3. Family realizes ‘vision of hope’ with advanced surgery

When Madison Artale was born with congenital cataracts, she was in danger of permanent blindness. Her parents, stationed at Offutt Air Force Base, turned to Children’s Nebraska for help. 

They spoke to Fox News Digital, along with ophthalmologist Dr. Paul Rychwalski, about how three delicate surgeries saved the baby's sight. Click here to get the story..

Madison Artale split

Madison Artale, pictured here in both images, was diagnosed with congenital cataracts at just 1.5 months old. (Andrew and Brandee Artale)

4. Popular diet could help women live longer

The Mediterranean diet has long been linked to a bevy of health benefits — and now a new study has revealed it could reduce early mortality in women. 

Nutritionists discussed the potential benefits. Click here to get the story.

greek salad

Women who adhered to the heart-healthy, plant-focused diet were found to have a 23% lower risk of death from any cause. (iStock)

5. It might be time to rethink drinking and sleeping on planes

Consuming alcohol mid-flight and then falling asleep could lead to a drop in blood oxygen levels and a spike in heart rate, a new study revealed. 

Doctors weighed in on the potential danger. Click here to get the story.

Woman drinking on plane

"The study showed that the ability to compensate for cabin oxygen pressure lowering in flight is worsened both by sleep and by alcohol," a doctor told Fox News Digital. (iStock)

6. It may be illegal to travel with these medications

Some 77% of Americans expect to bring along medication on a trip this summer — but nearly half don’t check to see whether it’s legal to bring these items into other countries. 

A pharmacist shared what to know before packing prescriptions. Click here to get the story.

Packing medicine split

All medications should be kept in carry-on luggage instead of in checked bags, an expert recommended. That way, if there are unforeseen travel delays, you’ll still be able to access your medications. (iStock)

7. Is artificial intelligence a key to better sleep?

AI could help improve the quality of your slumber, an expert told Fox News Digital. 

See examples of how the technology is helping people sleep, along with the risks and limitations it may present. Click here to get the story.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP      

health weekend recap, 3 images

(Artale family/iStock/Eye & ENT Hospital of Fudan University)

8. Florida is first state to allow out-of-hospital C-sections

New Florida legislation allows cesarean sections (C-sections) to be performed outside of hospitals. 

Some believe this could improve access to care, yet others claim it could put mothers and babies in danger. Click here to get the story.

Melissa Rudy is health editor and a member of the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to melissa.rudy@fox.com.