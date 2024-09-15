51 inspirational quotes to help you stay strong, healthy and motivated in tough times

There's a reason quotes and inspirational sayings from people of all walks of life (and many periods of history) have staying power.

Words of wisdom and reflection can offer solace, comfort and inspiration when times are hard.

They can do this at any time, really.

Here, in no particular order, are 51 memorable quotes that offer strong reminders of the importance of self-care and of the power of positive thinking — and more.

51 memorable quotes for staying strong, healthy and motivated

1. "Love yourself first and everything else falls in line. You really have to love yourself to get anything done in this world." — Lucille Ball

2. "When you let fear make your decisions, you relinquish your belief in yourself or in another person." — Admiral Bob Harward

3. "Never bend your head. Always hold it high. Look the world straight in the face." — Helen Keller

4. "We must be our own before we can be another’s." — Ralph Waldo Emerson

5. "Keep good company, read good books, love good things, and cultivate soul and body as faithfully as you can." — Louisa May Alcott

6. "I remain an incorrigible optimist. America has overcome daunting odds time and again … I would never bet against the American people." — Neil Gorsuch

7. "The most important investment you can make is in yourself. Very few people get anything like their potential horsepower translated into the actual horsepower of their output in life. Potential exceeds realization for many people ... The best asset is your own self. You can become to an enormous degree the person you want to be." — Warren Buffett

8. "We have to be intentional with the life that we have." — Amy Grant

9. "Our bodies are our gardens, to which our wills are gardeners." — William Shakepeare

10. "Every small positive change we make in ourselves repays us in confidence in the future." — Alice Walker

11. "I might tell a story, but usually I try to remind people that they should be happy." — Don McLean

12. "If you’re facing a problem, don’t tell yourself that you can’t do it. Convince yourself that you have the strength to deal with almost anything … And you do! Recognizing your core strengths is an important step toward having joie de vivre. You can count on better days to come because of the good days that came before. And you can find joy in the moment because you have the resiliency to overcome the problems that may be hanging over you." — Ruth K. Westheimer

13. "The most important thing in life is to stop saying ‘I wish’ and start saying ‘I will.’ Consider nothing impossible, then treat possibilities as probabilities." — Charles Dickens

14. "Faith is the very first thing you should pack in a hope chest." — Sarah Ban Breathnach

15. "You never know how strong you are until being strong is your only choice." — Bob Marley

16. "Only I can change my life. No one can do it for me." — Carol Burnett

17. "The secret to a happy life is to accept change gracefully." — Jimmy Stewart

18. "Gratitude unlocks the fullness of life. It turns what we have into enough, and more. It turns denial into acceptance, chaos to order, confusion to clarity." — Melody Beattie

19. "You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending." — C.S. Lewis

20. "A smile is a curve that sets everything straight." — Phyllis Diller

21. "Be patient with yourself. Self-growth is tender; it’s holy ground. There’s no greater investment." — Stephen Covey

22. "I really built myself up, darn it, to be very strong." — Barbara Bush

23. "My philosophy of life is that if we make up our mind what we are going to make of our lives, then work hard toward that goal, we never lose — somehow we win out." — Ronald Reagan

24. "Reinforce yourself by remembering that you have been resilient and have persevered to overcome challenging and troublesome situations in the past." — Jennifer Guttman

25. "I challenge you to make your life a masterpiece. I challenge you to join the ranks of those people who live what they teach, who walk their talk." — Tony Robbins

26. "When I am constantly running there is no time for being. When there is no time for being there is no time for listening." — Madeleine L'Engle

27. "If you're peaceful at home, then you extend that to your family, extend that to your community. And I hope that if we extend that to a critical mass, we can have a more peaceful, just, sustainable, healthier and joyful world. That's the ultimate dream." — Deepak Chopra

28. "If you want to live an authentic, meaningful life, you need to master the art of disappointing and upsetting others, hurting feelings, and living with the reality that some people just won’t like you. It may not be easy, but it’s essential if you want your life to reflect your deepest desires, values, and needs." — Cheryl Richardson

29. "Make the mental commitment that, God willing, nothing will stop you from ‘going the distance.’" — Alex McFarland

30. "If you aren’t good at loving yourself, you will have a difficult time loving anyone, since you’ll resent the time and energy you give another person that you aren’t even giving to yourself." — Barbara De Angelis

31. "Strength does not come from winning. Your struggles develop your strengths. When you go through hardships and decide not to surrender, that is strength." — Arnold Schwarzenegger

32. "A balanced life doesn't come from being a know-it-all about every nuance of Ashtanga yoga. It comes instead from knowing what you need so that you can keep learning and evolving for months and years to come." — Mariel Hemingway

33. "I'm just thankful for everything, all the blessings in my life, trying to stay that way. I think that's the best way to start your day and finish your day. It keeps everything in perspective." — Tim Tebow

34. "You gain strength, courage, and confidence by every experience in which you really stop to look fear in the face." — Eleanor Roosevelt

35. "Promise me you’ll always remember: You’re braver than you believe, and stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think." — A. A. Milne

36. "Life is not easy for any of us. But what of that? We must have perseverance and above all confidence in ourselves." — Marie Curie

37. "Life shrinks or expands according to one’s courage." — Anaïs Nin

38. "Self-care should include the cold shower as well as the scented tub." — Mary Catherine Bateson

39. "Relax. Look around. Make a call." — Jocko Willink

40. "One cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one has not dined well." — Virginia Woolf

41. "Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will." — Mahatma Gandhi

42. "Above all, be the heroine of your life, not the victim." — Nora Ephron

43. "Just as self-respect and pride bring out the best in an individual, pride in family, pride in teammates, pride in hometown bring out the best in groups of people." — Andy Rooney

44. "The only bad workout is the one that didn’t happen." — Unknown

45. "Spread love everywhere you go. Let no one ever come without leaving happier." — Mother Teresa

46. "If you want to live a happy life, tie it to a goal, not to people or things." — Albert Einstein

47. "Never let the fear of striking out keep you from playing the game." — Babe Ruth

48. "We turn not older with years but newer every day." — Emily Dickinson

49. "Most of the important things in the world have been accomplished by people who have kept on trying when there seemed to be no hope at all." — Dale Carnegie

50. "It takes courage to live in this world. It takes courage to speak truth, and it takes even more courage to live according to the highest ideals of your heart." — Joan Gattuso

51. "A good laugh and a long sleep are the best cures in the doctor’s book." — Irish proverb