2.5 million pounds of taquitos recalled over possible salmonella, listeria contamination

Nearly 2.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry taquitos have been recalled over concerns that the products may be contaminated with listeria and salmonella. According to a U.S. Department of Agriculture recall announcement, the issue concerns the onions used by Ruiz Food Products Inc. in their beef and cheese taquitos.

Impacted products were produced from July 1 through Oct. 10, and were packaged in 4.5-pound cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos “Beef Taco & Cheese Taquitos” with a case code 86183 printed on the label, 4.5-pound cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos “Buffalo Style Cooked Glazed Chicken Taquitos” with a case code 86006 printed on the label, and 4.5 pound cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos “Chipotle Chicken Wrapped in Battered Flour Tortilla with a case code 86019 printed on the label.

COLORADO MOM WARNS OF 'CHOKING GAME' AFTER 11-YEAR-OLD SON DIES

The products were shipped to retailers nationwide, but there have been no reports of adverse health effects related to the recall so far. Salmonella and listeria pose the most serious risk to older adults, people with weakened immune systems, pregnant women and infants. Eating food contaminated with salmonella may lead to abdominal cramps, diarrhea and fever, with illnesses lasting between four and seven days. Severe cases may require hospitalization but most patients typically recover on their own.

Listeria can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, or even convulsions. More serious symptoms may be preceded by diarrhea, and it can even cause fatal infections in severe cases.

EATING ORGANIC FOODS CUTS CANCER RISK, STUDY SUGGESTS

Consumers who have purchased affected products and may have stored them in the freezer are encouraged to throw it out or return the product for a full refund.

Those with questions are directed to the FSIS safety hotline or Ruiz Food Products Inc. hotline.