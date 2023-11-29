Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Health Newsletter

10 healthy living habits, foods that raise cancer risk, and a nurse's triumph over heart disease

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Healthy living

There are 10 things you can do for your health on a daily basis that take less than 10 minutes, according to a South Carolina pharmacist and medical director who shared the suggestions with Fox News Digital.  (iStock)

HEALTHY HABITS – Boost your well-being with these 10 practices, which take less than 10 minutes each per day. Continue reading…

HIDDEN BENEFIT? – Flu vaccination could reduce the risk of heart attacks and cardiovascular death, a study suggests. Continue reading…

RUNNING FOR A CURE – Three women surprised their friend, who has systemic lupus, by running the NYC Marathon in her honor. Continue reading…

Lupus team - NYC Marathon

Pictured left to right: Molly Supple Anderson, Sarah Edwards, Rosie Herzog and Laura Haley at the NYC Marathon on Nov. 5, 2023. (Lupus Research Alliance)

CDC COVID ALERT – Cases of the BA.2.86 variant have tripled in two weeks. Here's what you need to know. Continue reading…

HOLIDAY HAZARDS – Some holiday decor and treats could put pets at risk. Veterinarians share safety tips. Continue reading…

CANCER CONNECTION – Eating these foods could increase the risk of colorectal cancer, a study has found. Continue reading…

White bread and beer

Researchers from the Zhejiang University School of Medicine in China analyzed 139 dietary factors and their impact on the risk of developing colorectal cancer. (iStock)

RED FLAG – This important heart health risk is often overlooked, a cardiologist warns. Continue reading…

STOP THE SPREAD – A doctor offers tips to prevent cold and flu viruses from making their way through the household. Continue reading…

‘LISTEN TO YOUR GUT’ – A Colorado cardiac nurse who survived three heart attacks offers survival tips. Continue reading…

Jennifer Harlan and husband Lance

Jennifer Harlan is pictured with her husband Lance Harlan. "I’m alive today because my husband was trained in CPR, and started chest compressions on me almost immediately," Harlan said. (Jennifer Harlan)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

Fox News Autos

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.