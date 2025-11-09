Younger drinkers go booze-free, but not everyone's toasting the holiday mocktail takeover

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This Thanksgiving, the content of popular "cocktails" may surprise you.

A growing number of Americans are swapping cocktails for creative mocktails — and the numbers suggest the shift is here to stay.

Recent surveys show nearly half of Americans now favor nonalcoholic drinks at the holiday table.

Zero-proof spirit sales have jumped 22% in the last year, and the market is projected to top $1 billion by the end of 2025, according to Nielsen data.

That's because younger drinkers, mainly millennials and Gen Z, are reshaping consumer behavior across the beverage industry. The Thanksgiving season is no exception.

By leaning into mocktails, hosts are aligning with younger guests' preferences and reflecting broader social shifts already redefining how Americans celebrate, according to The Associated Press.

Still, not everyone is convinced the sober shift is entirely positive. Some bartenders and guests worry the growing mocktail movement risks watering down the ritual that gives holiday cocktails their charm.

"There's something special about sitting down to an elegant dinner and ordering an Old Fashioned or a dirty martini, especially around the holidays."

Sam Harris, beverage manager at Mohonk Mountain House in New York's Hudson Valley, told Fox News Digital that while mocktails are gaining traction, traditional cocktails still dominate the holiday season.

"Traditional cocktails remain the top sellers within our spirits program," Harris said. "There's something special about sitting down to an elegant dinner and ordering an Old Fashioned or a dirty martini, especially around the holidays."

This time of year, he noted, guests generally indulge more than usual, although his bar is offering spirit-free alternatives this year.

For many in the industry, the shift isn't about replacing tradition. It's about expanding it.

"Mocktails are finding their way onto more and more menus every day, and rightly so," Kentucky-based mixologist Jennifer Brian told Fox News Digital.

Whether on a Thanksgiving table or restaurant menu, the mocktail has become a staple of American celebrations.

"When I first started sharing mocktail recipes about five years ago, many people still saw them as an afterthought — something you'd make for the designated driver or a pregnant friend," Natalie Battaglia, an Australia-based social media creator and founder of The Mindful Mocktail website, told Fox News Digital.

"Now, they've become a genuine choice."

For many people, the growing love of mocktails reflects the simple goal of feeling good and staying connected. The rise of alcohol-free options ties into a broader focus on wellness and mindfulness.

Brian of Kentucky said people skip alcohol for all kinds of reasons, including personal choice and health goals.

The holiday season can amplify social pressure around drinking, with countless parties, family dinners and toasts.

"Nonalcoholic drinks have added a choice, which is at the heart of what advocates like myself are trying to do," Derek Brown, founder of the Washington, D.C.-based Drink Company and an expert on no- and low-alcohol cocktails, told Fox News Digital. "The social pressure may be lessening, but it's still so ingrained in our culture."

The shift also reflects a growing comfort with saying "no, thanks" without judgment, especially among younger generations.

"Platforms like Instagram and TikTok have shown that alcohol-free drinks can look and taste incredible."

Mocktails are having a viral moment on TikTok.

Creators such as Battaglia are sharing their mocktail inventions, from bright cranberry and pomegranate spritzes to dessert and coffee-inspired blends that look straight out of a holiday menu.

The eye-catching drinks are fetching millions of views, plus inspiring people to cut back on alcohol.

"Social media has been a game-changer," Battaglia added. "Platforms like Instagram and TikTok have shown that alcohol-free drinks can look and taste incredible."

The online enthusiasm has also caught the attention of beverage brands and restaurants, many of which are developing alcohol-free options to meet the growing demand.

"It's no longer an afterthought for the most successful bars and restaurants," Brown said. "They know this is the future of our business. While it's still catching on, it's on people's radar more and more."

