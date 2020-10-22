Wendy’s updates its fried chicken sandwich with new 'classic'

Wendy’s is getting in on the chicken sandwich craze.

On Thursday, the fast food chain announced that it is releasing a new, “crispier, juicer” chicken sandwich, promising the flavor will make the sandwich “an instant classic,” according to a press release.

The new “Classic Chicken Sandwich” is made with an all-white meat chicken breast and topped with mayo, tomato, lettuce and pickles, according to the announcement.

However, the updated fillet being used on the new sandwich will also be used for all of Wendy’s chicken sandwiches, the announcement said.

That includes the “Bacon Jalapeno Chicken Sandwich,” the “Asiago Ranch Chicken Club” or the new “Pretzel Bacon Pub Chicken Sandwich,” according to the release.

"We can't wait for our fans to get their hands on the New Classic Chicken Sandwich which has the perfect crunch from breading and pickles paired with the juiciness and flavor of the fillet," Carl Loredo, Wendy’s chief marketing officer said in a statement.

"The Classic joins what customers have already come to know and love in spice and taste from Wendy's via our Spicy Chicken and Pretzel Bacon Pub Chicken Sandwiches,” Loredo added.

The “Classic Chicken Sandwich” is expected to cost $4.99, depending on location “participation,” the announcement said.

Even though Wendy’s is making big changes to its classic chicken, the chain said it is keeping its grilled chicken and spicy chicken sandwiches “as staples on the menu.”

Last year, spicy chicken sandwiches became incredibly popular after Popeyes released one -- and for a while, the sandwich even sold out.

People compared the sandwich to others from fast food restaurants like Chick-fil-A.

Last month, Sam’s Club even got in on the game, releasing its own spicy chicken sandwich that has been deemed similar to Chick-fil-A’s.

However, there are still likely to be several more chicken sandwiches on the market soon.

Last December, McDonald’s started testing a new chicken sandwich in select cities and in May, KFC did the same.

There were also rumors earlier this month that Burger King also started testing its own chicken sandwich.

