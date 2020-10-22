KFC trolls Prince William after he's seen looking into restaurant window: 'His Royal Thighness'

Even future kings crave chicken wings.

In a moment destined to go viral, Prince William was recently spotted peering into the window of a KFC – and the chicken-centric chain can’t stop chirping about it on social media.

The prince stepped out with wife Kate Middleton in London on Tuesday to meet with some finalists of the duchess’ “Hold Still” photo project, which aims to highlight images from everyday life during coronavirus lockdown.

During the outing, William apparently wandered to the window of a KFC restaurant and looked inside, to the delight of diners and the internet alike.

“William whispered quietly to himself; ‘Oh, I just can’t wait to be wing’” a spokesperson for KFC U.K. and Ireland joked on Twitter, alluding to the hit tune from “The Lion King,” in a post that’s since received 2,800 likes.

In a follow-up note, the KFC rep teased that they should have properly addressed Prince William as “His Royal Thighness.”

From there, clucking commenters had a field day imagining what the royal may have been thinking. One user likened his inquisitive expression to “a little boy looking in a toy shop wishing for what is inside."

Another joked that the prince would surely eat the fried chicken “with a knife and fork.”

Responding to a fan and trolling a competitor, KFC agreed that William perhaps thought their food looked tastier than Nando’s — a South African chain famous for its spicy peri-peri chicken, which William previously revealed he was a fan of.