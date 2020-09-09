Sam's Club releases Chick-fil-A-style spicy chicken sandwich, social media reacts

For anyone who has ever been disappointedly turned away from a closed Chick-fil-A on a Sunday, here’s a spicy tip: try Sam's Club.

Sam’s Club, the membership warehouse retailer, introduced a new southern-style spicy chicken sandwich last week that has been getting a lot of buzz for its similarity to Chick-fil-A’s popular sandwiches.

The spicy chicken sandwich includes a chicken breast fillet breaded with southern-style dill pickle-flavored batter and a kick of cayenne. The 10-count package of frozen sandwiches also comes with the buns.

It’s the latest addition to the member’s mark southern style line at Sam’s Club. Other items in the line include waffle fries, non-spicy chicken sandwiches and chicken bites.

A Sam’s Club spokesperson told Fox News that the product line has been popular with its members. The retailer decided to try a spicy version of its southern-style chicken sandwich in response to member feedback and trends in spicy foods.

Spicy chicken sandwiches exploded in popularity last year after Popeyes introduced one and foodies wanted to compare it to sandwiches from Chick-fil-A and other fast food chains. Popeyes new sandwich was so popular that it actually sold out for a time.

While the sandwich has a kick, Sam’s Club also rates its spiciness at a one on a scale of three. The store recommends that anyone who wants it spicier add a little extra hot sauce.

Despite the relatively mild taste, the new sandwich has gotten a hot reaction on social media.

“RUN! Don’t walk” to buy them, one Instagram user wrote.

Another shopper who picked up both styles of chicken sandwiches wrote they “tasted a lot like Chick-fil-A.”

“Very satisfied with both boxes,” they wrote.

