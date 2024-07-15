Here are the drinks you should have on a flight to prevent dehydration — and what you shouldn't

We all know the drill: The beverage cart makes its way down the center aisle of the airplane as in-flight hospitality service begins.

One decision you need to make during your flight will be what to order when the flight attendant asks you what you’d like to drink.

Like most things – even at 30,000 feet in the sky – there are good choices and not so great choices to make when presented with options.

Fox News Digital reached out to two nutrition experts for insights into staying hydrated during an airline flight. Here's a deep dive into the most important issues.

Why is hydration important during a flight?

Our body always needs fluids and being on an airplane raises the stakes of this need.

"Some flights are pretty long, and the air on the plane is drier," Lisa Valente, MS, RD, nutrition expert with Healthline in Burlington, Vermont, told Fox News Digital.

"We can lose more fluids at altitude, which puts us at increased risk for dehydration."

What beverages are recommended on a flight?

To be prepared for what your choices are, take a moment to read the card in your seat-back pocket to find out what your options are.

Here are some better beverages to consider.

Water. Most people understand that water is the standby choice of air passengers, and many opt to bring their own water bottle on a plane.

"I love plain water on a plane. It’s hydrating and always a good choice," said Valente.

With or without ice, water is always a great choice.

To be best prepared to combat thirst, Valente recommends bringing an empty water bottle through security and filling it up before you get on the plane.

"Then whenever you get where you're going, you’ll have water with you," she said. "I also can’t live without my water bottle."

"Orange juice will give you some vitamin C, which is important for immune health."

Juices. Some passengers prefer juices on a plane, and airlines offer several choices.

"For juices, orange juice will give you some vitamin C, which is important for immune health," Valente said.

Other juices have a loyal following while in-flight.

"Tomato juice has a bit of a reputation as being people’s favorite airplane drink, and can be a great way to sneak in some veggies while you fly," added Valente.

Seltzers. Airlines are now offering more no-sugar options if you want something bubbly, she said.

So consider a flavored seltzer, or club soda, for a sparkling option without any extra calories.

What beverages should you skip while in flight?

When deciding what beverages don’t fit with your flight plan, your personal circumstances play a role.

Here’s what to consider.

Coffee. For passengers who wish to try to sleep during the flight, Valente said skip coffee.

"Having caffeine too close to when you want to rest can throw off your sleep cycle," she said.

Soda. If you want to have a soda on board, it’s not the best pick, but OK once in a while, said the experts.

"It is fine to have on occasion, but it’s fairly high in added sugar, so I usually recommend skipping," Valente said.

"The guidelines recommend no more than one serving of alcohol a day for women and up to two for men."

Alcohol. If you limit alcohol to one serving, that should be fine.

"Alcohol can be dehydrating, so this should be limited," said Leigh A. Frame, PhD, MHS, director of integrative medicine at George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

"Remember that the guidelines recommend no more than one serving of alcohol a day for women and up to two for men."

So, it’s a nod from both experts if you want one glass of red or white wine before you watch a movie or listen to a podcast.

Yet both experts say to be sure to follow the wine with water to stay hydrated.

"If you really want a glass of wine, sure, order it — but drink it earlier in your flight and be sure to choose hydrating options as well," Valente with Healthline emphasized.

With regard to potent potables, keep in mind that the decreased pressure in the cabin may result in you feeling the impacts of a drink sooner, said Frame with George Washington University.

"Since one alcoholic drink on a plane is more potent than at home, avoid ordering a double," she said.

If you want to order other liquor on the plane, there’s some guidance there, too.

"Pick something that is mixed with something hydrating, like a gin and tonic — or pick a lower alcohol drink like a mimosa or poinsettia [cocktail]," said Frame.

Red or white wine is up to preference, she said.

"For wine, red may be a better choice than white, as it is higher in polyphenols; however, white can be lighter on the stomach," Frame told Fox News Digital.

"Choose what you will enjoy most and savor it."

Finally, Frame cautions that when consuming alcohol, don’t use it to "relax on the flight."

"Alcohol is not a way to manage stress," she said.

"There are many free, easy, mind-body exercises including simply breathing deeply and focusing on your breath that would be true solutions to this problem."