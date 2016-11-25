Top 5 Irish pubs in the US

Find your own small slice of the Emerald Isle this St. Patrick’s Day at one of the best Irish pubs in the U.S. Featuring traditional pub cuisine, frothy brews and friendly locals who might just have a tale or two about the Old Country, these lively bars are home to some of the most spirited celebrations outside of Ireland. Take a look at the entire list to discover sleek Southern gastropubs, historic New England hangouts and other great places to order a pint on March 17.

1. The Irish House - New Orleans, LA

This big and raucous gastropub showcases the Irish roots of chef-owner Matt Murphy, a native Dubliner and longtime New Orleans resident. Old World classics like shepherd’s pie and bangers and mash are served alongside upscale fare such as vegetable risotto and seared salmon with a curry drizzle. Choose from a selection of some five dozen beers, with at least a dozen on tap, to wash down your meal.

2. Fadó - Chicago, IL

With a name that’s Irish for “long ago,” Fadó transports guests back to dear old Dublin with its classic bar décor and warm atmosphere. Traditional pub grub is given a contemporary twist in dishes such as the chicken boxty quesadilla and Guinness barbecue wings. Expect live entertainment some nights, as well as a lengthy menu of beers from Ireland and beyond.

3. Doyle’s Cafe - Jamaica Plain, MA

Doyle’s Cafe has been a favorite with local politicians ever since it opened its doors in 1882. However, no matter which way you vote, all are welcome at this homey Boston-area pub. While seating abounds, we suggest settling into a booth to admire the picture-lined walls as you savor one of the more than 20 drafts on tap.

4. McGillin’s Olde Ale House - Philadelphia, PA

Opened the same year that Lincoln was elected president, McGillin’s Olde Ale House has been a Philadelphia institution for more than 150 years. Come for the friendly crowd, reasonable prices and large selection of regional beers. No trip is complete without a pint (or two) of McGillin’s 1860 IPA, a signature brew bottled to commemorate the history of this beloved watering hole.

5. Tom Bergin’s Tavern - Los Angeles, CA

Tom Bergin's Tavern has the feel of a classic Dublin pub with its dim lighting, dark wood paneling and playful shamrock motif. The food here is addictive, and includes fried pickle chips, roasted red pepper bisque and a pan-roasted pork chop. No trip is complete without sampling its signature Irish coffee, a whiskey-spiked staple that the bar helped popularize nearly 80 years ago.

Discover more of the best Irish pubs

More from Gayot

Best Fruit Inspired Beers

Strangest Beers in the World

Best Irish Beers in the World

Most Haunted Hotels in the World