Food hacks: The cooking tricks and culinary shortcuts that went viral in 2020

People really cooked a lot this year — or at least claimed they did on Instagram. But for every person who tried their hands at sourdough bread and whipped coffee, many seemed to be more concerned with gaming the kitchen system.

Below are the top viral food hacks of 2020.

Opening a wine bottle without a corkscrew

No longer will your party whine about not having a corkscrew with this handy hack. All you need to pull it off are the basics that any thirsty oenophile ought to have: a wine bottle, an athletic shoe and (of course) a sturdy tree.

Cutting cake with a wine glass

Is the traditional method of cutting a cake too hard? Are you unsure of what to do with all your wine glasses? This hack manages to solve both of those problems in one fell scoop. This party-approved hack recently went viral, prompting cake enthusiasts across TikTok to vow to try the cut-and-scoop trick at their next gettogether.

Egg sandwich shortcut

Cooking an egg and then toasting bread to make an egg sandwich is so 2019. Instead, try doing it all at once with just a skillet. This hack, which went viral on Instagram and Tiktok, instructs viewers to try the "dip and a flip" method for creating the classic breakfast staple.

Opening coffee creamer with the lid

Don’t even talk to coffee lovers before they’ve learned this morning hack. The package-opening trick for coffee creamer has been called "life- changing" by those on TikTok. At the very least, it'll save your nails from unnecessary wear-and-tear.

Money-saving Starbucks kids’ drink

This money-saving hack is aimed at kids — specifically your kids — who want their own little Starbucks beverage, just like yours. Ana Garcia, the creator of the hack, instead suggests asking for a Starbucks water cup with ice at the drive-thru and then adding store-bought Kool-Aid powder.

Prevent food spills on the counter

Picture this: Your counter sticky with spilled food. Your dishes caked with drippy residue.Well, you'll no longer have to struggle with these issues when cooking, thanks to a TikTok video that extolls the virtues of basic physics in the kitchen.