TikTok hack for opening coffee creamer stuns internet

The video has been viewed 1.3M times since it was posted

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
Now there’s an easier way to open your coffee creamer.

Earlier this month, TikTok user @carlyrose352 posted a video showing an easy hack for breaking through the foil sealing bottles of creamer

“Been drinking coffee since I was 17 and I learned this last week,” she captioned the video. 

To start the video, @carlyrose352 holds up a bottle of coffee creamer with the lid off and the foil still sealed over the opening. 

“If you drink coffee, creamer, like you know they have these little tabs and you can’t get your fingers under there to open it,” she says, pointing to the tab on the side of the foil, which is supposed to help people pull the foil off. 

“So it’s still sealed,” she says as she picks up the lid to the bottle and opens it, pointing to a lip on the inside. 

She then takes the open lid, placing the lip over the foil and presses down until the lid breaks through the foil seal. 

A hack for opening the seal of coffee creamer bottles has gone viral on TikTok. (iStock)

“And now it’s open,” she says as she puts the lid back on the bottle and pours the creamer into her coffee cup. 

“You’re welcome,” she says as she ends the video. 

Since she posted it, the video has been viewed more than 1.3 million times. 

People were shocked by the revelation.  

“OMG this is life changing,” one person wrote. “Thank you!” 

Someone else said: “Mind blown! So many years and never knew! Thanks!!”

Another person commented: “Me and someone about to have a coming to Jesus over why this isn’t taught everywhere.”

“Wow that makes so much sense now!!!” one commenter wrote. “Thank you!!!”

Ann Schmidt is a Lifestyle reporter for Fox News.