Cake-cutting 'hack' using wine glass goes viral: 'This is a game changer'

Sorry, serving spatula, but your days seem to be numbered after a video emerged of partygoers using nothing but a wine glass to dole out birthday cake.

The “hack,” as it’s being touted online, involves using the rim of a wine glass to both cut into the cake and then scoop out a tiny slice. You can then eat the slice directly out of the glass, which is also now also covered in frosting on one side.

The idea was first shared on TIkTok last week, where it has since gone viral. Other versions of the same idea have been shared on Instagram, as well.

Converts were impressed with the idea.

“This is a game changer,” one person said on TikTok.

“This is blowing my mind. Why have I never thought of this?” said another woman, who called it “genius.”

“A cake hack that I can get behind,” another added. “I will never eat cake another way.”

Though the idea has been applauded far and wide, it should be noted if you prefer more cake than frosting, or more than a tasting portion (or for your cake slice not to come pre-mashed), this method may not be for you. Also, the type of wine glass you choose will likely affect your experience as a tapered top will be harder to scoop out all of the cake, and any stemware that might be too delicate may even shatter into a now-ruined birthday cake.