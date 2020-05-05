Mom shares Starbucks drink hack for her kids, is praised as a 'genius': 'I'm definitely doing this'

What’s the best way to get your Starbucks fix, save money, and make your kids happy? Trick them.

A mom on TikTok has shared her hack for pleasing her kids as well as herself, and it only takes some pre-planning and a little sleight of hand.

Ana Garcia recently posted a video of herself waiting in the Starbucks drive-thru, before explaining her trick to her TikTok viewers.

“So, I’m at Starbucks and my kids think I’m getting them something,” the mom begins in the video. “Ooh, but what they don’t know won’t hurt them.”

In the video, Garcia is seen adding Kool-Aid powder to two Starbucks water cups with ice — drinks that can be ordered from Starbucks for free — with the intent on telling her kids the beverages were made by the coffee chain.

“This crisis is tough, just add a little sugar and you are ready to go!” the mom continues in Spanish.

The money-saving video has been viewed more than 230,000 times and liked nearly 40,000 times on social media, where users praised the woman’s ingenuity, with some labeling her a "genius."

“Lmaoo that’s how you do it,” a person commented, Yahoo Lifestyle reported.

“I’m definitely doing this,” another wrote.

“One day they’ll go in asking for the orange drink,” another commented.

Some on Twitter, meanwhile, were more negative, claiming Starbucks will begin “charging for water” just as this idea gets out.