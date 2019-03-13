Starbucks now offering oat milk as newest non-dairy option at select locations

It’s been the hottest dairy alternative since the mainstream release of almond milk, and now Starbucks is getting on board. Yes, oat milk is the newest non-dairy addition to come to the Starbucks menu, and if you’re in Seattle, San Francisco, New York or Chicago, you can try it now.

As of March 12, five Starbucks Reserve locations and three Princi standalone bakeries offer oat milk on their menus. Reserve Roasteries in New York and Seattle as well as the Reserve Store inside Starbucks’ Seattle headquarters, the Reserve Bar on First and University in Seattle, and the Reserve Bar on Chestnut in San Francisco will all carry the non-dairy option.

The Princi in Seattle on Westlake Avenue, as well as the locations on West Randolph Street in Chicago and on Broadway in New York will all also offer the milk alternative.

All eight locations will be serving oat milk from the Elmhurst brand. Starbucks has not confirmed whether oat milk will roll out in other locations or in normal stores. For now, Starbucks offers soy milk, almond milk and coconut milk (alongside dairy options) at most of its locations.

Honestly, we’re pretty shocked that Starbucks isn’t using cult-favorite oat milk brand Oatly. Last year, the Oatly shortage in Brooklyn rocked the hipster community and established it as the coveted oat milk brand. However, as we get deeper into 2019, we’re keeping our eyes peeled for more oat milk brands that could crop up.

The non-dairy milk alternative is going to be one of the biggest food trends of 2019.