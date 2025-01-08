Drinking coffee at a certain time of day could reduce death risk, study finds

Nearly three-quarters of Americans drink coffee every day — and now a new study suggests that enjoying it at a certain time of day could percolate some health benefits.

A study led by researchers at Tulane University in New Orleans found that drinking coffee in the morning was linked to lower death rates compared to drinking it later in the day.

Published in the European Heart Journal on Jan. 8, the study analyzed dietary data from over 42,000 adults during a nine-year period, according to the findings.

In comparing the adults’ coffee consumption and causes of death, the researchers determined that those who drank two to three cups of coffee in the mornings had "significantly" lower risks of dying from any cause and of dying from cardiovascular disease compared to those who did not drink coffee.

Interestingly, that same decreased risk was not seen for those who drank coffee all throughout the day.

"Moderate coffee drinking has been related to health benefits," lead study author Lu Qi, M.D., PhD, interim chair of the Department of Epidemiology at Tulane University, told Fox News Digital.

"Our study for the first time indicates that the timing of coffee drinking also matters, beyond the amount — and drinking in the morning shows a stronger relationship with health benefits than drinking the whole day."

Part of the benefit of drinking coffee in the morning involves the circadian rhythm, which is the body’s internal clock that regulates the wake/sleep schedule, according to Michelle Routhenstein, a New York-based registered dietitian who specializes in heart disease.

"Drinking coffee in the morning aligns with one’s circadian rhythm, allowing [people] to be more focused during the day and allowing for restfulness at night," she told Fox News Digital. Routhenstein was not involved in the new study.

"Drinking coffee later in the day can sometimes signal a reliance on stimulants to stay focused and keep working, often at the expense of addressing hunger."

That habit may lead to inadequate nutrition, she warned, which can negatively affect heart health over time.

One of the primary heart health benefits of coffee is chlorogenic acid, according to Routhenstein.

"Drinking coffee later in the day can sometimes signal a reliance on stimulants to stay focused."

"It is a polyphenol found in coffee beans that has anti-inflammatory properties and may play a positive role in supporting blood vessel health and oxidative stress," she said.

Dr. Bradley Serwer, a cardiologist and chief medical officer at VitalSolution, a Cincinnati-based company, noted that the new study is "interesting," pointing out that "many studies have shown health benefits with caffeine and coffee, but few have assessed when the coffee is consumed."

"The authors of this study can’t prove why people do better drinking coffee in the morning versus all day, but they speculate that it may be focused on disruption of circadian rhythms resulting in poor sleep hygiene," he added.

‘More studies are needed’

There were some limitations to the study, author Qi indicated.

"This is an observational study, which cannot provide evidence for causality," he said. "More studies are needed to validate our findings in other populations."

"How you prepare and consume coffee can impact its heart health benefits."

Serwer agreed that the study does not prove causality, noting, "The intent of this study is to develop clinical hypothesis that can be studied further."

The study, Routhenstein said, did not discuss the specific types of coffee consumed or any added ingredients, like sugar and cream, which could counteract health benefits.

"How you prepare and consume coffee can impact its heart health benefits," she said.

"For example, cafestol in unfiltered coffee can raise cholesterol, while creamers and syrups add saturated fats and sugars."

Effects of caffeine may differ

Individuals may have genetic differences that could affect their ability to metabolize caffeine, Routhenstein noted, which means coffee’s effects on heart rate and blood pressure can vary from person to person.

Serwer confirmed there can be many health benefits with moderate consumption of caffeine.

"Caffeine is a stimulant that can increase mental alertness and can improve cognitive focus," said the cardiologist, who was not involved in the research. "Caffeine helps improve physical stamina and can reduce the perceived effort during exercise."

The cardiologist agreed that coffee can affect people differently.

"Coffee does have negative side effects and should be avoided or limited in those with palpitations, abnormal heart rhythms and high blood pressure," he told Fox News Digital.

"Caffeine is a drug, and like all drugs there are benefits and risks associated with its consumption."

For those who have questions or concerns about the amount or timing of coffee consumption, Serwer recommended speaking with a primary care provider to discuss individual risk.