Popular 'internal shower' chia seed trend could backfire if you make this simple mistake

Chia seeds are not new to the health food scene, but a new way of eating them has gained popularity online – and experts say one simple mistake can reverse their cleansing benefits.

The tiny, crunchy seeds, which expand in liquid overnight to make a breakfast "pudding" or can be sprinkled on yogurt and smoothies, are nutritional powerhouses that provide omega-3s, protein, fiber, antioxidants, minerals and even sustainable energy, experts say.

Now, chia seed fans online are touting perhaps the easiest hack of all to consuming the superfood: They mix them with water, letting them soak for about 20 minutes until they get their gel-like coating and drinking them.

Devotees swear by them in the morning to give the body an "internal shower."

Some even claim the high-fiber drink cures their constipation.

Daryl Gioffre, a gut health specialist and celebrity nutritionist in New York who started the internal shower trend on TikTok, said an estimated 42 million Americans are suffering from constipation, mainly because they're not getting enough fiber.

"Just a handful of chia seeds in your daily diet – 2 tablespoons in 6 ounces of water, with a slice of lemon – can improve the function of your digestive system," Gioffre told Fox News Digital.

"This is important because your gut is called your 'second brain,' as 80% of your nervous system and immune system live there."

The mighty seeds are also packed with magnesium, which supports the brain and nervous system health; essential electrolytes like potassium, calcium and phosphorus; and omega-3 fatty acids that help lower inflammation, optimize brain function and can even help with depression and mood swings, Gioffre said.

Alyssa Simpson, a registered dietitian and certified gastrointestinal nutritionist in Arizona, said she recommends chia seed water to her clients who can't tolerate high-fiber foods like beans or cruciferous vegetables. The chia seed water is lighter and easier to get down.

"As delicious as chia pudding can be, it is pretty rich and filling, and when your stomach's already feeling off, the last thing you want is a whole bowl of something like that," Simpson told Fox News Digital.

The key is to let the seeds soak for – ideally – 20 minutes.

"It's a great entry point for people just learning to add fiber slowly."

She has her clients ease into it by taking just 1 tablespoon at a time.

The key, she said, is to let the seeds soak for – ideally – 20 minutes.

"If you gulp it down without letting the seeds soak long enough, you might end up bloated, gassy or feeling backed up," Simpson said.

That's because chia seeds soak up whatever liquid they're added to – and if they aren't "hydrated" when you drink them, they’ll soak up water in your gut instead.

That can cause the opposite of the desired effect and even slow things down in the gut.

"It would be like dumping oatmeal down a drain with no water running – it's just going to clog things up," she added.

"Fiber needs fluid to help it move through your system; otherwise, it will just sit there like sludge."

Slow and steady wins with fiber, Simpson advised.