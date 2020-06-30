McDonald's pulls Beyond Meat P.L.T. burger from Canadian menus after test phase

Guess it wasn't a beyond success.

McDonald’s unceremoniously pulled its plant-based burger from Canadian menus after testing it in several locations since early fall.

The Plant, Lettuce and Tomato – or P.L.T. – burger, which used Beyond Meat as its patty, was rolled out for a limited time at 52 locations in Ontario, up from the original 28 select restaurants it launched in late September. However, it appears it wasn’t as much of a success as the chain was hoping as it yanked it from menus in late April after the testing was over without anyone noticing until June, Food and Wine reported.

According to the outlet, McDonald’s did not issue a statement about removing the item, and customers did not comment on the discontinuation of the item until well after it was taken off.

It was not confirmed why the chain pulled the veggie burger, just that it has no plans to “bring it back." The fast food behemoth did remove several items during the coronavirus pandemic as a way to simplify operations, which could have prompted McDonald’s to end the testing of the P.L.T. as well.

However, Beyond Meat is seeming to eschew the idea that the hamburger was pulled out of lack of interest. In a conference call in May, Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown said "There's been no change in information since we began this [P.L.T.] test and got good results in the beginning and got good results at the end,” Food and Wine reported.

For now, though, vegetarians and vegans will have to stick to Burger King and Starbucks to get their fake-meat fix, it seems.