Burger King announces nationwide launch of Impossible Whopper, tries pranking NYC diners

Burger King is taking its Impossible Burger nationwide.

After testing its new plant-based offering in select U.S. markets, Burger King announced on Thursday that guests across the country will finally be able to order an Impossible Whopper beginning Aug. 8.

“Since we first launched our market tests in St. Louis in April, and later in six other markets across the country, we’ve heard great feedback and know the Impossible™ WHOPPER® appeals to both current guests who are already big fans of the WHOPPER® sandwich, as well as new guests who are excited about this new option,” said Chris Finazzo, Burger King president (North America), in a press release.

However, the new Impossible Whopper – which will be available to order at Burger King restaurants and online via DoorDash and the BK app – is currently being advertised as a “limited-time offering” while supplies last.

On Monday morning, Burger King also took to Twitter with news of its new Impossible offering. The company also shared a video clip of a publicity stunt they staged in NYC, during which they attempted to fool some New Yorkers into thinking they were about to dine at an "Impossible Restaurant" before revealing the truth.

“A big deal just became a bigger deal,” the caption read. “The Impossible Whopper is available nationwide starting 8/8.

The Impossible Whopper’s nationwide news wasn’t the only surprise Burger King has up its sleeve, though. According to the press release, customers who order via DoorDash will not be charged any delivery fees when using the code IMPOSSIBLE between Aug. 8 and Sept. 1.

Customers using DoorDash or the BK app will also be able to taste both the Whopper and the Impossible Whopper, side by side, for only $7 total when using the code IMPOSSIBLE between Aug. 8 and Sept. 1. (Meanwhile, for a truly blind taste test, customers can still head to Sweden, where the Burger King restaurants are randomly deciding which diners will get real meat, or plant-based patties, in their Whoppers.)

“We are really excited to be able to offer our new Impossible™ WHOPPER® to our guests across the country at an unbeatable value for a limited time,” Finazzo added.

A representative for Burger King was not immediately available to confirm whether the Impossible Whopper will be added to the permanent menu following this “limited time” run.