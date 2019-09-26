McDonald’s testing Beyond Meat burger in Canada

McDonald’s is finally jumping on the fake-meat bandwagon – kind of.

The international fast food mega-chain has announced it will be introducing a plant-based burger to its menu starting Monday, and it's been dubbed the P.L.T. (Plant. Lettuce. Tomato). The vegetarian-friendly hamburger is made using a Beyond Meat patty and will be topped with lettuce, tomato, onions and a slice of cheese. Customers following a vegan diet will likely be able to order without cheese.

“McDonald’s has a proud legacy of fun, delicious and craveable food — and now, we’re extending that to a test of a juicy, plant-based burger,” Ann Wahlgren, McDonald’s vice president of global menu strategy, said in a press release.

“We’ve been working on our recipe and now we’re ready to hear feedback from our customers.”

But before anyone in the U.S. gets too excited, McDonald’s says it will only be testing the plant-based P.L.T. in 28 select restaurants in southwestern Ontario, Canada.

“During this test, we’re excited to hear what customers love about the P.L.T. to help our global markets better understand what’s best for their customers,” said Wahlgren.

The new P.L.T. will cost $6.49 CAD, plus tax, and be available for a limited time only. In American dollars, that would be $4.89.