In-N-Out crowned America's favorite burger chain in new Yelp rankings

America loves burgers.

In honor of National Burger Day, Yelp compiled a list of the top 25 burger chains in the United States.

The methodology is based on Yelp reviews for brands with over 100 locations that operate in multiple states and are primarily categorized under "burgers" on Yelp.

Read on for the best burger joints in America, based on Yelp reviews.

1. In-N-Out Burger

The beloved California-based fast-food burger chain has more than 120,000 Yelp reviews, with most customers noting they're generally satisfied.

The menu has remained mostly consistent through the years. It features In-N-Out's signature Double-Double – a burger with double meat and double cheese.

"We are delighted to learn that In-N-Out was recognized as the top burger chain in the U.S. in Yelp's recent report," Denny Warnick, chief operating officer, told Fox News Digital.

"It's especially meaningful to hear this special recognition as the feedback comes directly from our customers," he also said. "Their continued support and trust have made us the company we are today, and for that, we're deeply grateful."

Situated mainly along the West Coast, In-N-Out has been gradually moving eastward. It's in Texas and will open a new Tennessee location in 2026.

2. Habit Burger & Grill

Habit Burger & Grill is another California-based establishment known for its chargrilled burgers.

The signature Charburger is layered with caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayonnaise on a toasted bun.

With the chain's locations split between the western and eastern U.S., Habit customers can enjoy favorites like the Santa Barbara Char – served on sourdough with avocado. They can also enjoy the Teriyaki Char with Cheese – a chargrilled patty covered in teriyaki sauce with a grilled pineapple on top.

3. Shake Shack

What started out as a hot dog cart in New York City has become a fast-casual burger chain with locations throughout the U.S.

Shake Shack offers a range of burgers, from the ShackBurger to the SmokeShack.

It also has vegetarian options, like the Veggie Shack and 'Shroom Burger.

Shake Shack is the No. 1 burger joint in the Northeast, based on Yelp reviews.

4. Culver's

Culver's is a Midwest favorite now available in 26 states.

The first location opened in Sauk City, Wisconsin, in 1984; the chain now has 1,000 restaurants nationwide, primarily in the Midwest.

Culver's is known for its variety of ButterBurgers, which get their name from the lightly buttered, toasted bun that sandwiches the fresh beef patty.

It is Yelp's top burger brand in the Midwest.

5. Islands Fine Burgers & Drinks

Islands Fine Burgers & Drinks can only be found in Arizona and California, but the tropical-themed burgers resonate with enough Americans to crack the top 10 of the Yelp list.

Among the creative burger names on the menu are the Big Wave, the Longboarder, the Maui and the Hawaiian.

Fan favorites are the Maui, which includes guacamole and Swiss cheese, and the Hawaiian, which comes with teriyaki sauce and fresh grilled pineapple.

6. Freddy's

Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, Freddy's stands out for its steakburgers.

Steakburgers rule the menu, among them the BBQ Brisket and Prime Rib offerings.

Each patty is thinly pressed to create the crispy edges and finished with Freddy's custom steakburger and fry seasoning, according to its website.

Freddy's has grown to over 500 locations in 36 states.

7. Five Guys

Five Guys opened its first location in Arlington, Virginia, in 1986.

After opening four more restaurants in the Washington, D.C., area, the family-owned business eventually franchised in Virginia and Maryland before opening franchises throughout the country starting in 2003.

The open kitchen allows customers to watch their burgers being made. Don't forget the free bag of peanuts while you wait.

There are no fancy names for the burgers, but Yelp customers have high praise when it comes to the flavor.

8. Wayback Burgers

Wayback Burgers was founded in Delaware in 1991 as Jake's Hamburgers. It eventually became Jake's Wayback Burgers and then, simply, Wayback Burgers.

In addition to signature burgers like the Classic and Bourbon Bacon, Wayback Burgers also offers customers the choice to craft their own single or double-patty burgers.

Wayback Burgers has a presence in 35 states, plus Washington, D.C.

9. Mooyah

Founded in Texas in 2007, Mooyah is home to the Lifestyle Burger.

Introduced in 2019, the Lifestyle Burger caters to various dietary needs and preferences, including Paleo, Keto, low-calorie, vegetarian and gluten-free options.

Everything at Mooyah is customizable, allowing customers the opportunity to build their own burger with various proteins, buns, cheese options and a wide selection of toppings and sauces, according to Mooyah's website.

10. Red Robin

Red Robin offers an array of gourmet-style burgers.

Among the most popular are the Royal Red Robin, served with a sunny-side-up egg on top of the patty, and the Whiskey River BBQ, with crispy onion straws and Red Robin's special barbecue sauce.

Founded in Seattle, Red Robin opened its first franchise location in 1979 and is now in 39 states.

Below is the rest of the list (ranked 11-25):

11. Jack in the Box

12. Cook Out

13. BurgerFi

14. Whataburger

15. Wahlburgers

16. Smashburger

17. McDonald's

18. Sonic

19. Burger King

20. White Castle

21. Fatburger

22. Wendy's

23. Carl's Jr.

24. Checkers/Rally's

25. Steak 'n Shake